Freezing temps predicted for next 3 mornings in Sonoma County, after rain, snow subsides

Temperatures across Sonoma County could drop to freezing or subfreezing levels Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, after clouds from the most recent storm clear, according to the National Weather Service.

The final wave of a recent three-day series of storms is expected to taper off at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, with some lingering showers lasting in the North Bay until about 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Monterey office.

After the cloud cover — which had kept lows from approaching colder levels — dissipates Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop to as low as 30 degrees in the North Bay inland valleys, such as Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, and as low at 34 along the coast, such as in Bodega Bay.

“When those clouds are gone, then whatever heat the ground soaked up during the day today will be able to escape at night,” Bingaman said.

Thursday morning is expected to see the coldest temperatures, with lows anticipated to drop to the upper-20s to mid-30s across the county, with the lowest numbers predicted in the mountains and valleys, with numbers ranging from 28 to 31 degrees.

These temperatures could be hazardous for people who are experiencing homelessness or who are in homes without power, Bingaman said.

Temperatures are expected to increase slightly Friday morning, bringing the county’s valleys to around 32 to 36 degrees.

North Bay residents should take advantage of the dry weather Thursday and Friday and repair anything necessary or gather supplies before the incoming storm this weekend, Bingaman said.

By Saturday, clouds will roll in for the next predicted storm, which is anticipated to last through Sunday and launch the area back into another wet pattern, like the current one expected to end Wednesday morning.

Since Sunday, the winter storms have brought about 1 to 1¾ inches of rain across Sonoma County, with some outstanding numbers, like around 2.61 inches in Occidental and 0.64 inches just north of Bodega Bay.

Santa Rosa has received about 1.29 inches of rain since Sunday, according to the weather service’s weather and hazards data viewer.

This week’s showers also brought some new snow across the North Bay, though to locations mainly at or above 2,000 to 2,500 feet.

Northern portions of Sonoma County, including parts of the Myacamas Mountains in the northeast and the Sonoma Mountains just southwest of Santa Rosa, may see more snow Tuesday, though showers will be much lighter than Monday, Bingaman said.

A winter weather advisory, which initially slated to expire Tuesday afternoon, was extended to 10 p.m. Tuesday in the North Bay mountains to account for the incoming small snow showers, which may still have an effect on roads, Bingaman said.

There is a 15% to 20% chance of thunderstorms and pea-sized hail in the northwestern corner of Sonoma County as storms continue Tuesday afternoon, she added.

