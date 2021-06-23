French engineer says he’s cracked Zodiac

ARGENTEUIL, France — Fayçal Ziraoui loves a good challenge. As a teenager, he designed 3D animations. In 2018, he completed an Ironman race. More recently, he developed virtual reality software that allows people to experience life in a space capsule.

“I’ve never set limits on what I can learn,” Ziraoui, a 38-year-old French-Moroccan business consultant, said in an interview at his home in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil.

And so, when Ziraoui stumbled across an article in a French magazine in December saying that no one had ever solved two ciphers attributed to the Zodiac killer, who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1960s and ’70s, he thought, “Why not me?”

The ciphers had long baffled cryptographers, law enforcement agents and amateur sleuths obsessed with the unidentified serial killer with a penchant for ciphers. Half a century of unsuccessful research had led many to believe that the identity of the Zodiac killer would forever remain a mystery. Numerous sleuths have claimed to have figured out the mystery through various techniques over the decades, but have had their theories debunked.

But two weeks after embarking on his quest, Ziraoui said, he had cracked the two remaining ciphers — including one revealing the killer’s identity — by using an encryption key that came to light only in December, and creative code-cracking techniques.

In excitement, he began posting messages and videos online on some of the dozens of forums called things like “The Zodiac Killer — Unsolved & Unforgotten” where tens of thousands of amateur keyboard sleuths track and debate details of one of the most notorious serial murder mysteries in U.S. history — including the two ciphers known as Z32 and Z13.

It didn’t take him long to stir up the large, and now angry, online community devoted to the case.

One of his posts was deleted by a moderator on one site, on others his theories were denounced by people questioning his credibility and findings.

“I don’t believe it for a second,” someone commented on zodiackillersite.com, a popular forum. “When he says that it took two weeks to crack the Z32 and an hour for the Z13, I think that sums it up pretty well.”

In hindsight, Ziraoui realized he had been a little tactless, brazenly bursting into a tight-knit community with what he presented as definitive solutions.

“He came in and told them ‘end of the game’,” said Youssef Ziraoui, his brother and a journalist in Morocco. “But these people don’t want the game to end.”

And it remains unclear whether the case — which has for decades consumed police detectives, generated dozens of stranger-than-fiction claims and inspired a blockbuster movie — will ever be solved. The FBI and the San Francisco Police Department, to which Fayçal Ziraoui sent his findings, declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Notes at the home of Fayçal Ziraoui, who believes that he has cracked two unsolved ciphers created by the Zodiac Killer, including one that would supposedly reveal the serial killer’s identity, at his home in a suburb of Paris, May 3, 2021. Ziraoui’s assertion caused an uproar online among people devoted the 50-year-old mystery, and some experts say the ciphers are simply too short to solve. (James Hill/The New York Times)

Born and raised in Morocco, Ziraoui studied in France, where he graduated from École Polytechnique and HEC Paris, the country’s top engineering and business schools, and where he now works as a freelance business consultant.

Ziraoui initially thought code solving would be a fun activity during the coronavirus lockdown. At the time, he knew nothing about the Zodiac killer, who was suspected of five murders in the late 1960s but who himself boasted of 37 killings.

The killer’s hallmark was a series of four ciphers, using letters of the alphabet and symbols, that he sent to media outlets from July 1969 to April 1970 with warnings, and tantalizingly, a promise of his identity.

A first 408-character cipher, in which the killer said he loved murdering people, was cracked soon after it was sent.

The French magazine article Ziraoui read in December said the FBI had acknowledged that a team of three hobbyist cryptologists had solved a second cipher, comprising 340 characters, 51 years later, with a code-breaking program that ran through 650,000 possible solutions before finding the encryption key. But the message provided no clues about the killer’s identity.

That left two unsolved codes, one 32 characters long and a 13-character cipher preceded by the words, “My name is __.”

Reference books and notes at the home of Fayçal Ziraoui, who believes that he has cracked two unsolved ciphers created by the Zodiac Killer, including one that would supposedly reveal the serial killerÕs identity, at his home in a suburb of Paris, May 3, 2021. Ziraoui’s assertion caused an uproar online among people devoted the 50-year-old mystery, and some experts say the ciphers are simply too short to solve. (James Hill/The New York Times)

Many Zodiac enthusiasts consider the remaining ciphers — Z32 and Z13 — unsolvable because they are too short to determine the encryption key. An untold number of solutions could work, they say, rendering verification nearly impossible.