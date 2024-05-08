The city of Fresno has found a solution as to what to do with a derelict downtown building: sell it for $1.

The Berkeley Building at 887 Fulton St. has sat vacant for years but might soon find new life after the Fresno City Council approved a resolution last week to sell the property for $1 to the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation. The foundation, which supports local Latino-owned small businesses, hopes to restore the damaged property and convert it to ground-floor retail shops with offices upstairs.

Dora Westerlund, the foundation's president and CEO, said she hopes the building can one day bring a positive change to Fresno's struggling downtown area.

"Downtown Fresno needs help," Westerlund told SFGATE. "I am hoping that we can bring something different, that we can bring in economic activity, a place where people can gather and celebrate and have fun, and, of course, do business as well."

A recent appraisal of the building valued it at $81,000, according to city council documents. Its sale for one whole dollar was suggested due to the building's potential benefit to the community once FAHF takes it over, an agreement that had to be approved by the city council and the city's redevelopment agency.

The sale will be finalized once FAHF completes a six-month due diligence process, Westerlund said. The foundation hopes to fund construction costs through a $3 million federal public works grant.

Fixing the building up won't be cheap: The two-story property was built in 1960 and "suffers extensive water damage to the roof and interior," according to the city. But FAHF is no stranger to this sort of project, as the foundation purchased its headquarters a few blocks away on Fulton Street in 2007 and then fully renovated the 13,000-square-foot space. Westerlund said the project cost about $4 million, and she expects the Berkeley Building's revamp to cost at least double that amount.

"We have the track record of renovating a facility, but I want to be cautiously optimistic about what we can do here," Westerlund said. "I know for sure that this is going to be an expensive site to develop."

Operational startup costs that aren't covered through the grant will be funded through "various public and private sources," according to the city. The city of Fresno did not respond to SFGATE's request for comment by publication time.

Fresno's city leaders have recently made significant plans for the revitalization of downtown. Last year, the city received nearly $300 million in various state grants to improve infrastructure and build more housing in the area. The resolution approving the Berkeley Building sale mentioned downtown revitalization as a goal for the arrangement, citing improvement to the neighborhood as a "critical need."

The downtown area has seen some improvements through events such as the city's bimonthly ArtHop and yearly Fiestas Patrias celebration, Westerlund said, but daily life in the neighborhood is punctuated by vacant buildings and low foot traffic.

"I'm really hoping that we can help turn it around with downtown Fresno," Westerlund said. "The hearts of cities are in downtowns, and when downtowns are not thriving, it's a really challenging thing."