Subscribe

Fresno college student arrested after taking his former instructor hostage

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 10, 2020, 7:13PM
Updated 1 hour ago

FRESNO, Calif. — A Central California college student is in custody after taking his former instructor hostage at her home, Fresno police said Thursday.

The rescue of the unidentified instructor unfolded Thursday morning, The Fresno Bee reported, with a retired Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy who lived nearby interceding with his firearm before police could arrive.

Fresno Police Capt. Tom Rowe said the suspect, whose name was not released, is estimated to be in his 40s or 50s and had been reported previously by the instructor to a Fresno City College dean for some type of “inappropriate behavior."

The suspect arrived at her home with a handgun and was holding her in the back yard. Police were able to convince him to surrender, Rowe said.

The victim has scratches and bite marks, he said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine