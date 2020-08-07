Fresno congressman bypassed lottery to get July 4 Yosemite passes, emails show

A Fresno congressman is under fire for reportedly circumventing Yosemite's lottery to get vehicle passes to the park on the booked-up Fourth of July weekend.

The Fresno Bee reported that Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat, apparently received preferential treatment for a visit described as "personal in nature" in internal National Park Service emails released Monday by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz).

Cox's office was initially told by park Deputy Superintendent Teri Austin in one of the emails that requests for two entrance tickets could not be honored because the visit was a personal outing and that the congressman could instead try his luck scoring two of the 340 advance tickets made available to the general public at 7 a.m. July 2 on Recreation.gov.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Yosemite has been employing a lottery system this summer to limit crowding. No more than 1,700 vehicle passes are issued for each day.

Rather than play the Recreation.gov lottery, Cox set up a phone call with Austin for July 2. After the call he received two vehicle permits, according to a letter from Gosar to investigative officials at the Department of the Interior.

"Subsequent telephone interviews with Yosemite Park Service staff indicate that Representative Cox's call resulted in pressuring the National Park Service staff to change the request from personal to professional and grant him passes," Gosar's letter states. "National Park Service staff indicate this was done due to his status as a member of the Natural Resources Committee and to film a video to accompany the Great American Outdoors Act."

Cox's official website and Facebook and Twitter accounts made no mention of filming a video or of the congressman's presence at the park in an official capacity over the July 4th weekend,

Cox is a cosponsor of the Great American Outdoors Act, a bill funding national parks infrastructure improvements. President Donald Trump signed it into law Monday.

In his letter, Gosar asked that Department of Interior investigators provide its policies and ethical guidance related to personal and official government business.

Gosar also asked for any additional correspondence with Cox that would "justify the granting of preferential treatment for vehicle entrance passes during the extremely busy 4th of July period."

"This is a meritless partisan attack by the Trump Administration and other desperate Republicans," Amanda Sands, Cox's campaign manager told the Bee. Sands did not elaborate.

A request for comment from Deputy Superintendent Austin did not received an immediate response.

------

Mike Moffitt is an SFGATE Reporter. Email: moffitt@sfgate.com. Twitter: @Mike_at_SFGate