Fresno County ski resort softens its marijuana messaging after public chimes in

China Peak Mountain Resort softened its messaging about marijuana use a day after announcing on social media that it would "crack down" on pot smoking.

Still, in a follow-up Facebook post Monday, the message continued to be that marijuana use is not welcome at the ski resort in eastern Fresno County.

The ski resort near Huntington Lake stressed this weekend that while marijuana is legal in California, it remains illegal at China Peak because the resort sits on U.S. Forest Service land and has to obey federal rules.

In Monday's post on China Peak's Facebook page, owner Tim Cohee reiterated that smoking weed on federal land is illegal, but added "it has never been enforced with any consistency, and there's nothing to indicate this will change."

That's in contrast to a message shared by China Peak on Sunday as an Instagram story, which read, in part: "Because of the complaints we have seen over the weekend, we have to crack down on its use at our resort starting now with staff in the parking lots" and "on lifts to ensure that we are all obeying the rules."

The change in messaging followed "a number of comments" China Peak received. Cohee said most were supportive of the resort's stance, but that there were others "taking the other position as well." After "giving it further thought," Cohee issued the follow-up statement Monday, calling it "our final word on this."

"We are not enforcement officers, nor do we want to be," he continued. "We don't have the staff nor the time. Many of our guests find the smell of weed offensive, either to themselves or to their families or friends. Here is our ask. Please respect all our customers, including those who are offended by the smell of marijuana. For those who smoke, please do so away from the resort."

Monday's post adds that "we can't force you to comply with our request."

China Peak delivered a more threatening message on Sunday: "If you choose to use marijuana at China Peak you will be removed from the resort for the day, no exceptions. If there is any resistance your season pass will be voided for the rest of this season and you will not be allowed to purchase a pass in 2022/23."