Fresno police fatally shoot armed man in park

FRESNO — A man was fatally shot by Fresno police in a park late Saturday, after officers say he approached them while holding a gun.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma said four officers responded to a call at around 8:35 p.m. of a man waving a gun near the bathrooms at Vinland Park.

Balderamma told The Fresno Bee that police arrived about 10 minutes later and located a man in his 30s, who was walking away. The repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon, Balderamma said, without specifying the type of firearm.

“The suspect turned around and began walking at the officers in an aggressive manner. He did not put the gun down,” the police chief said. Two officers then shot the man several times, Balderamma told the newspaper.

Investigators will review footage from the officers' body cameras, he said, adding that this was the sixth officer-involved shooting in Fresno this year.