Friday night solo vehicle accident in Sebastopol leaves two teens hospitalized with major injuries

Two people were transported to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Friday night with major but non life-threatening injuries sustained during a rollover vehicle accident on High School Road in Sebastopol.

The accident was first reported at 10:03 p.m., in front of 1460 High School Road, about a mile north of West County High School, said California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte.

Five people, all teenagers, were in a Toyota Sequoia minivan when its driver, a 17-year-old male, lost control of the vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed, deRutte said. The posted speed limit on the roadway is 45 miles per hour, he added.

The minivan overturned multiple times on the roadway and eventually landed back on its wheels. He said the two people transported to the hospital were passengers.

“We do not believe impairment was a factor,” deRutte said.

No other information was available Saturday morning.

