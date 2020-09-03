Virtual town hall focused on wildfire assistance, insurance set for Friday

State officials have partnered with the nonprofit United Policyholders to host a virtual town hall meeting Friday on wildfire assistance and insurance.

The town hall at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live will provide information about resources available to renters and homeowners affected by the recent wildfires in Northern California.

California Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghillarducci, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and United Policyholders executive director Amy Bach will lead the meeting and answer residents’ questions.

To register for the Zoom meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/CDIwildfire. To join via Facebook Live, visit facebook.com/insurancecagov.

Residents also can join the meeting by calling 215-446-3649 or 888-557-8511. The conference code is 832767.