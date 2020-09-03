Subscribe

Virtual town hall focused on wildfire assistance, insurance set for Friday

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 3, 2020, 3:08PM
Updated 9 hours ago

State officials have partnered with the nonprofit United Policyholders to host a virtual town hall meeting Friday on wildfire assistance and insurance.

The town hall at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live will provide information about resources available to renters and homeowners affected by the recent wildfires in Northern California.

California Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghillarducci, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and United Policyholders executive director Amy Bach will lead the meeting and answer residents’ questions.

To register for the Zoom meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/CDIwildfire. To join via Facebook Live, visit facebook.com/insurancecagov.

Residents also can join the meeting by calling 215-446-3649 or 888-557-8511. The conference code is 832767.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine