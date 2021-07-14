Friends, colleagues remember Kathy McCarty, heart of African mission hospital

Kathy McCarty’s friends and colleagues remember her as many things: A devout Christian, a gifted medical practitioner, an intense sports fan, an enthusiast cook, a gracious host, and a fun loving prankster.

But perhaps foremost, McCarty, a Santa Rosa High School graduate who died of cancer May 26 at the age of 66, is remembered as the heart and soul of a mission hospital in northern Zimbabwe. So powerful was the force that drove McCarty to spend 40 years running Chidamoyo Hospital, five hours northwest of the capital city of Harare, that everyone who I spoke with for this column referred to her more often than not in the present tense.

“We all love her,” said Gary LeDonne of Sebastopol.

“They know her,” said Sue Beckstead of Sebastopol. “This hospital is five hours from Harare. People come from there to get care from her.”

“She is just an amazing woman,” said Dr. Jim Palleschi of Santa Rosa.

Legions of McCarty fans and followers not only admired her — they worked for her, too. For four decades, McCarty pitched friends and strangers to support Chidamoyo Hospital with both funds and their time and expertise. A seemingly never-ending lineup of Sonoma County residents answered McCarty’s call and signed up to serve the people who live in one of the poorest nations on Earth.

Palleschi, a urologist and transplant surgeon at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, has been to work at Chidamoyo five times. So, too, has Beckstead. The LeDonnes have been twice.

“When you go, you just love it, love the people,” Beckstead said. “I don’t know what it is. Why would you go there five times?”

Maybe it was the people. Maybe it was the mission. Maybe it McCarty.

‘This is a very significant hospital’

The story goes that McCarty’s mother pushed her off to a volunteer stint in Zimbabwe just after she had graduated from Santa Rosa High. McCarty worked as a secretary at the hospital but decided she wanted to do more. She returned to Sonoma County, went to Santa Rosa Junior College and studied nursing. That was where she would make the biggest impact.

She returned to Zimbabwe in 1981 after the war for independence. She lived there the rest of her life.

The nation has been ravaged by the AIDS epidemic, by tuberculosis, and an ever-faltering economy. The transition from the nation’s currency to the dollar in 2009 marked a point in Chidamoyo’s history when the majority of patients bartered for treatment, trading chickens, goats and peanuts for medical care.

Electricity can be spotty and diesel is extraordinarily expensive. Backup blood supplies in the hospital are rare.

“Blood is not readily available,” Palleschi said. It kept him up at night during work stints there in which his days were filled with surgeries.

“It’s pitch black, nurses are doing their rounds with flashlights,” he said. “I live in a bit of a panic. What if my patients bleed in the middle of the night?”

Palleschi recalled one operation during which he asked for a pair of Metzenbaum scissors — a delicate tool with extended shanks for surgery.

“They gave me something you could prune roses with,” he said.

Still, advocates say the care is top notch and that Zimbabweans travel hours, days even, to get access to care there. McCarty has been lauded for her early and aggressive steps to educate villagers about AIDS and how to prevent it. She developed a successful prenatal care program and was behind a shelter for expectant mothers that included medications that help prevent the spread of infection to newborns.

McCarty developed an immunization program in the early 1980s and in 1991, she launched a home-based care for people living with HIV — a first in her district, according to the Zimbabwe Standard.

And she did it in a medical environment unheard of in the U.S.

In a video created by the New York Times in 2010, hospital staff and volunteers can be seen shoveling peanuts used as payment, sorting medication bottles to reuse cotton balls and setting aside instruction papers to use as toilet paper. They sterilized surgical gloves for reuse and boiled hospital gowns in cauldrons over an open fire.

And McCarty was the heart of the operation. Both nurse and administrator, she was a volunteer cheerleader, successful fundraiser and effective PR maven.

In her off hours, she kept a blog to keep supporters up to date on hospital doings, but also to gin up more support.

So big was her presence, backers worry that her loss will be more than personal, that it will affect the hospital’s viability.

“What I worry about is the next generation,” Patty LeDonne said. “Will there be people in the next generation who will care about this? This is a very significant hospital in Zimbabwe.”