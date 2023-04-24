The Friends of the Sonoma Valley Regional Library will be hosting the Friends of the Library Children’s Book Sale on April 30.

The pop-up sale will go from 1 to 4 p.m., and will be located in front of the Sonoma Valley Regional Library, , according to a press release.

Book prices will range from 25 cents to $1. Credit cards are preferred and cash will be accepted. Checks will not be taken.

Only children’s books will be sold during the event. It is recommended to bring your own bags to carry books, as they will not be provided.

Regular library hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that organizes community events located at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library.

The Sonoma Valley Regional Library is located at 755 W. Napa St. in Sonoma.

For questions about this event or the Sonoma Valley Regional Library contact them at 707-996-5217.

For more information on the Sonoma Valley Regional Library, go to their website at pdne.ws/3V0Fa4S.

For the full list of all upcoming Sonoma County Library events, go to their website at pdne.ws/3H04yBF.