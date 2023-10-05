WASHINGTON — On Wednesday morning, two Republicans who hours earlier had toppled Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House made a well-worn trek to a 19th-century brick town house a few blocks away from the Capitol and entered the cluttered sanctuary of Steve Bannon’s recording studio.

Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, the instigator of the rebellion, and Nancy Mace of South Carolina, one of seven other Republican defectors, huddled with Bannon for a morning meeting before a joint appearance on his “War Room” podcast.

“Tectonic plate shift here in the imperial capital,” Bannon told his listeners at showtime, while directing them to donate to his guests online. “We must stand in the breach now. We have to lance the boil that is K Street in this nation.”

From this cavelike studio not far from where Congress meets, Bannon, a former Trump adviser, has been stoking the chaos now gripping the Republican Party, capitalizing on the spectacle to build his own following and using his popular podcast to prop up and egg on the GOP rebels.

Bannon has spent years promoting the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, railing against coronavirus mandates and what he refers to as a “criminal invasion of the southern border.” His obsession of late was toppling McCarthy and taking out what he describes as “uniparty” Republicans who have become indistinguishable from Democrats.

With McCarthy’s historic downfall this week, his wing of the party has claimed its most prominent trophy.

Bannon represents a clear through line from the grievance-driven MAGA base to Congress. And his role in the meltdown that played out this week in the House helps explain why the Republican Party appears to be eating its own. He is a vital part of a feedback loop of red-meat media hits and social media posts, online fundraising and unfettered preaching to an often-angry and fervently right-wing base that rewards disruptions and detests institutions.

In past decades, right-wing rebels on Capitol Hill have encountered trouble getting real traction — shunned by lobbyists and big-money political action committees, excluded from leadership suites in the Capitol and disregarded by Fox News. But with the help of Bannon, who streams live for four hours every weekday, Gaetz and others don’t need to rely on any of that.

Bannon casts the agitators as heroes to his devoted MAGA acolytes, and helps boost their small-dollar fundraising. He participates in calls with members and donors. He offers strategic advice. He hounds Fox News hosts who he argues don’t give them a fair shake. But mostly, he offers an unfiltered platform where individual rabble-rousers can speak directly to the base, known on “War Room” as “the posse,” creating more incentives for them to wreak havoc on the House floor.

For weeks, Bannon has been strategizing with Gaetz on the bid to take down McCarthy, offering himself up as a sounding board as Gaetz plotted his moves.

“KABOOM,” Bannon texted a reporter Monday night, minutes after Gaetz filed his long-dangled motion to oust the speaker.

He has also encouraged hard-right lawmakers to use the House floor to yank legislation as far to the right as possible — earning themselves media attention in the process. His advice to them: “Get an amendment. Make it as outrageous as possible. Just be on there — don’t worry if you’re not on Fox — we’ll cut it, we’ll play it.”

On Wednesday, Bannon introduced his guests on his podcast as the “architects and heroes of yesterday” and gave them airtime to make a fundraising pitch.

“I do need help because they’re coming after me,” said Mace, who represents a politically competitive district. “They’ve threatened to dry up all my money. I’ve had multiple members, previous to the vote last night, threaten to withhold fundraising if I took this vote. It’s a huge amount of pressure. They call your staff, they scare them.” Twice, Bannon cued her to spell out her campaign website so that listeners could find it.

His audience is still wary of Mace, a fiscal conservative who leans toward the center on some social issues and voted to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

But Bannon sees her as a gift. Her vote to oust McCarthy allowed him and his cohorts to push back on the notion that it was only an angry group of ultra-MAGA hard-liners who had lost faith in McCarthy.

“Nancy is not a hard-right intransigent lawmaker,” Gaetz said on the show. “Nancy is a fiscal hawk.”

Mace has previously called Gaetz a “fraud” and accused him of opposing McCarthy because he wouldn’t defend him against “allegations that he sex-trafficked minors.”