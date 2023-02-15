From a parole board to the Senate: 9 key moments in Dianne Feinstein’s career

For generations, she has been an iconic American political figure — a leader on issues from the environment to assault-style weapons, the longest-serving senator ever to represent California, the first woman to make it to the top of San Francisco’s political system, catapulted there after a still-shocking burst of gun violence.

On Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, announced that she would finish out her term but not seek reelection next year. Colleagues, critics and an increasingly restive field of aspiring successors have questioned her health and fitness for office — a concern, her supporters noted, that few have raised for male octogenarians in the Senate — but friends said she made her decision on her own timetable.

“She has a level of integrity that’s unusual — she really thinks about the merits, more than most,” said Jerry Brown, 84, a fellow Democrat who was California’s longest-serving governor when he left public office in 2018. “She gives her all to the job. And I think it has been difficult for her to come to the end.”

Jan. 15, 1962: A political career begins

In 1955, Dianne Goldman, the oldest child of a well-known San Francisco physician and his wife, a former model, graduated from Stanford University. She did not have the grades to follow her father into medicine, she would write later, but she had excelled in student government.

She won a Coro Foundation internship in the San Francisco district attorney’s office, telling interviewers that she planned to run soon for elective office. Instead, she married a prosecutor and had a daughter. By 1960, she was unemployed and divorced.

Edmund G. “Pat” Brown, the governor of California and a patient of her father’s, appointed her to a $600-a-month post on the state parole board for women, citing, among other qualifications, her Coro report on criminal justice. In a 1994 account of her early years, “Dianne Feinstein: Never Let Them See You Cry,” Jerry Roberts wrote that the post forced her to immerse herself in the real lives of incarcerated women and shaped her views on abortion, capital punishment, and law and order.

It also gave her a platform: When she published a series of articles on criminal justice reform in one of the San Francisco newspapers, a civil rights lawyer on the board of supervisors named her to a watchdog panel on jail conditions. When she made headlines there with a report on vermin and “glutinous” jail meals, Joseph Alioto, the mayor of San Francisco, appointed her to a blue-ribbon crime committee. And by 1969, San Franciscans knew the young matron with the good government credentials and the Jacqueline Kennedy bob.

Nov. 4, 1969: President of the San Francisco board of supervisors

Remarried by now to Dr. Bert Feinstein, a neurosurgeon, Dianne Feinstein launched her campaign for the 11-member board of supervisors that governs the city. Her moderate agenda would become a hallmark: lower crime, “responsible” taxation and spending, environmental conservation and a more efficient government.

The city was in flux, disrupted by the Summer of Love and torn by societal changes. The local news media focused on better-known male incumbents. Fellow Democrats viewed her as an outsider among the party’s vying factions. The only elected official to endorse her was a state Assembly member she knew from local civil rights marches, Willie Brown Jr., who would eventually become one of the most powerful politicians in the state.

To compensate, she courted outsiders — the politically nascent gay community and opponents of the high-rises that were transforming the city. And, in another future hallmark, she raised prodigious sums from wealthy friends and family and advertised heavily on TV. Young, telegenic and new, she not only upset the field in a landslide, but as the highest-vote getter, she automatically became board president, the first woman to do so in city history.

Nov. 27, 1978: The assassinations of George Moscone and Harvey Milk

By the 1970s, violence and political tumult had polarized the city. The racially motivated Zebra killings left 15 people dead. The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnapped Patty Hearst, the heiress of the city’s newspaper publisher, from her apartment in nearby Berkeley. Leftist terrorists bombed scores of targets, including one attempt at Feinstein’s home.

Calls for gay rights on one side of town had engendered conservative backlash on the other. Caught in the middle, Feinstein — derided by her male political rivals as “Goody Two Shoes” — ran twice for mayor and lost.

By late 1978, cancer had claimed the lives of both her father and husband. Her daughter by now was 21. Back to work after a trip to Nepal with Richard Blum, the wealthy investment banker who would become her third husband, Feinstein casually told City Hall reporters that she was thinking of leaving public service. She was 45.