From Gettysburg, Joe Biden calls for healing of a ’house divided’

Joe Biden delivered a forceful call for national unity on Tuesday from the swing state of Pennsylvania, casting the nation as a “house divided” and the election as a high-stakes contest defined by seismic issues of life-or-death consequence that, he argued, should transcend traditional partisan disagreements.

In a 22-minute speech outdoors in Gettysburg, near the Civil War battlefield that serves as a symbol of a country split against itself, Biden drew parallels between that dark time in American history and the turmoil of the current moment, saying the country was again in “a battle for the soul of the nation,” reprising a central theme of his candidacy four weeks before Election Day.

“You don’t have to agree with me on everything, or even on most things,” Biden said, to see that what “we’re experiencing today is neither good nor normal.”

In his remarks, Biden sought to present himself as a bipartisan figure, eager to paint the most searing issues of the day — the pandemic, racial injustice, economic crises — as American challenges, rather then problems that should be viewed through a political lens. The message was a striking contrast with the actions on Tuesday of Biden’s opponent, President Donald Trump, who ended talks with Democrats about an economic stimulus bill even as millions of Americans struggle with the financial fallout of the health crisis.

“This pandemic is not a red-state or blue-state issue,” Biden said. The virus “doesn’t care,” he added, “where you live, what political party you belong to. It affects us all. It will take anyone’s life. It’s a virus — it’s not a political weapon.”

Biden was defiant in expressing belief in reaching out to Republicans even at a moment of staggering political polarization, a view that has drawn skepticism from many in his party. And he pointed to American traumas of the past — in particular the Civil War — both as a warning and as evidence that the country is capable of overcoming even the most corrosive divisions.

“Today, once again, we are a house divided, but that, my friends, can no longer be,” Biden said, invoking Abraham Lincoln. “We are facing too many crises, we have too much work to do, we have too bright a future to have it shipwrecked on the shoals of anger and hate and division.”

Though it is perhaps too soon for the address to amount to a closing argument in the 2020 campaign, his remarks suggested that he intends to end his bid for the White House as he began it: by framing the election as a national emergency whose outcome will determine the trajectory and the character of the country for years to come.

Seizing on the latest chaos fueled by Trump — this time the president’s cavalier attitude toward the coronavirus despite being sickened by it himself — Biden, whose campaign said he had again tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, built on his long-standing arguments about the need for calm and for the possibility of finding common ground.

“As I look across America today, I’m concerned,” Biden said. “The country is in a dangerous place. Our trust in each other is ebbing. Hope seems elusive.”

Too many Americans, he said, are engaged in “total, unrelenting, partisan warfare.”

“Instead of treating each other’s party as the opposition, we treat them as the enemy,” he said. “This must end. We need to revive the spirit of bipartisanship in this country, the spirit of being able to work with one another.”

If Biden was aiming to win over Republican voters in this swing state, he had limited reason for hope. In Pennsylvania, just 15% of likely GOP voters expressed a positive view of Biden, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released this week. But among independent voters in the Keystone State, he is viewed more favorably: 54% see him positively, while 44% see him negatively.

Nationwide, there were some signs of Biden building more support in the wake of last week’s debate — but not much of that has come from Republicans or conservatives. A CNN poll conducted after the debate was the first all year to show a majority of Americans expressing a positive view of Biden. That was in large part because of a 9-point uptick over the past month in the share of women rating him positively. Among Republicans, his favorability rating was basically unchanged: Just 12% expressed a favorable opinion.

Earlier on Tuesday, at the end of a virtual fundraising event, Biden said he had “worked and worked and worked on” the speech and indicated it would be about “the soul of America and racial equality and what significant trouble we’re in right now.”

“Some people may think it’s a little dramatic, but I think it’s appropriate,” he said. “We have to unite this nation and I’ve decided to do it from Gettysburg. I’ve worked on this speech very, very, very hard.”

His trip to Gettysburg came as he sought to press his advantage over Trump, who trails in polls and remains confined to the White House.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he planned to attend the presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15, even as he remains infectious and doctors have warned that the course of his illness is unpredictable. In a tweet on Monday, he also indicated plans to return to the campaign trail soon.