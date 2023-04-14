I still remember my first day as a paid professional photojournalist, fresh out of college and ready to take on the world from the newsroom in Lodi.

While the edges of my photography skills might have dulled a bit through the years, my passion for and commitment to the importance of local community journalism has not.

Six months ago, I arrived in Santa Rosa to begin my tenure as chief executive officer and publisher for Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat. Since then, I have been overwhelmingly impressed with the passion, talent and dedication of our workforce across all disciplines and departments.

To a person, there is an incredible amount of pride in being part of a company that doesn’t just work to make things, but rather works to makes things better. For generations, we’ve been a company that believes in the importance of being a champion for our community, a convener and a catalyst for conversation.

And we still do today.

We have a moral imperative to look forward, to do the things that will allow us to continue to serve our customers and our community for decades to come.

You probably have heard the past 15 years have been nothing short of punishing for media companies — big and small — across the country. It’s a punishment, I would argue, that has been largely self-inflicted through the toxic cocktail of an adherence to old-school operational philosophies, an inability to adapt to new technologies and hubris.

Here at Sonoma Media Investments, we know that by standing still we will fall behind.

To keep up with the ever-changing consumer culture and increasingly volatile economy, we need our company to be agile, we need to be adaptable and we need to be athletic.

Our ongoing evolution includes finding new processes and procedures that will define the future of the organization, not glorify the past.

Earlier this week, I announced strategic changes that will result in the elimination of 20 positions, or about 10% of our workforce. Of those 20 positions, eight were budgeted but currently vacant.

While the total numbers pale in comparison to recent announcements at companies like Facebook’s Meta, Twitter and Microsoft, it doesn’t diminish the valuable contributions each of the 12 impacted employees have made to our company and community through their tenure. We will miss them greatly.

We are also adding resources to areas of strategic importance — initiatives to continue the growth of our print and digital audiences, to our sales and consumer event teams and to our efforts to further fund our journalism through philanthropic generosity.

Like many companies in Sonoma County, we are locally owned — which makes us something of an outlier in an increasingly conglomerate-owned media landscape. While our independence means we aren’t beholden to hedge fund managers or Wall Street expectations, it also means we have to rely on the talent in our company to both navigate today’s turbulence and chart the course for our future.

The Press Democrat — SMI’s flagship publication — is 166 years old. The daily history of Sonoma County has been reported in our pages; the joys and the sorrows, the triumphs and the tragedy.

The first whispers of the now globally recognized wine industry were published in our pages, as were the terrors of the 2017 firestorms. Local businesses built their foundations through advertising to our readership — companies that are pillars in our community today — and we have been tireless advocates for greater transparency and accountability.

But as proud as we are of what we’ve done, we can’t build our future by looking back.

Sonoma County deserves nothing less than a reputable, reliable community news source. My team and I have every intent of making sure that is the case for decades to come.

Eric Johnston is chief executive officer and publisher at Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of The Press Democrat. Reach him at eric.johnston@pressdemocrat.com.