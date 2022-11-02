The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory Wednesday for the North Bay after an unusually cold air mass for early November formed over the West Coast.

The advisory applies mainly to the region’s interior valleys and is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s will lead to frost in the early morning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lorber Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s pretty atypical to have this cold of an air mass in early November,” he said. “Typically we see these in December or January.”

“We’ve had lighter winds this afternoon, and the heat escapes into space, which allows for more rapid cooling,” Lorber added.

Clouds are expected to clear out Wednesday night giving way to a chilly overnight and early morning. Many areas will drop into the 30s and low 40s, the service said on Twitter.

In the interior valleys, frost “could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered,” so “take steps now to protect tender plants,” the advisory said.

The service is urging populations sensitive to cold temperatures, such as unsheltered elderly, to take precautions. Officials added that pets should not be left outside.

“Expect near freezing to slightly subfreezing temperatures for at least a couple (of) hours to as much as several hours, especially from near midnight tonight (Wednesday) to just after sunrise,” according to the advisory.

