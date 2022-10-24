Frost advisory issued for much of Sonoma County, rest of Bay Area

Continuing the roller coaster weather pattern established last week, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory until Monday morning for much of the North Bay and the rest of the Bay Area.

The advisory was valid from 11 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

North Bay inland valleys mainly could see frost formation as temperatures drop as low as 29 to 33 degrees, according to the weather service.

Santa Rosa will see temperatures overnight Sunday into early Monday morning in the low to mid-30s, said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

As the sun rises, Monday’s temperature in Santa Rosa is forecast to be 38 degrees. Further north, at the Sonoma County airport, it’ll be slightly colder at an expected 35 degrees.

By 11 a.m. on Monday, temperatures will return to the mid-50s, McCorkle said.

By Tuesday, overnight lows will begin to rise and remain in the 40s for the rest of the week.