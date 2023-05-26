In Sonoma County, a clear message resonates from local fire agencies. Do not be misled by the wet winter, they say, the impending fire season demands vigilance.

The plentiful rain across the region earlier this year has delayed the start of fire season by a few weeks, but it also led to the growth of vegetation, which now poses a heightened danger.

“With all of these fuels and all of this growth,” said Karen Hancock, spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District, “that could potentially lead to a big fire season.”

Last winter’s heavy rain — enough to pull most of California out of a drought — may also have created a false sense of security, which could be just as dangerous. Fire officials urge the community not to underestimate the threat that could lie ahead.

Sonoma County experienced a similarly wet winter before the 2017 firestorm that ravaged Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties, among others. That year’s winter and spring were wetter than this year’s, in fact.

A total of 60.07 inches of rainfall was recorded at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport between Oct. 1, 2016, and May 24, 2017. And, as of Wednesday, 41.83 inches of rain has been recorded in Sonoma County since Oct. 1, 2022, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The winter beginning in 2016 and ending in 2017 had a record-setting amount of rainfall. About 60 inches fell from Oct. 1, 2016 to May 24, 2017. (National Weather Service)

The winter beginning in 2022 and ending in 2023 had multiple torrential storms, which brought more rainfall than had been seen in years and pulled many portions of California out of drought. Just under 42 inches fell from Oct. 1, 2022 to May 24, 2023. (National Weather Service)

This year’s abundance of moisture has spurred the rapid growth of lighter fuels, like grasses and poison oak, making them more susceptible to ignition as temperatures rise and valleys dry out.

With the peak of the drier season several months away, out of reach of precise weather predictions, there are still many opportunities for these fuels to get scorched and wither in the next few months.

So, residents need to be ready, officials say, sooner rather than later.

Delay to fire season

Due to the abundant winter moisture, conditions in Sonoma County are currently about four to five weeks behind compared to the same time last year in terms of fire danger, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols.

Lake Sonoma reached 119% of its seasonal water supply in mid-March, triggering a series of high-flow releases that hadn’t been performed since 2019. On April 18, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors ended the local drought emergency it had declared two years earlier. And creeks and streams filled up, providing another potential firefighting source for the season.

The humid winds and cooler temperatures also helped stave off the start of fire season by allowing the ground and vegetation to retain water. These conditions are expected to remain through the beginning of June, according to the weather service’s forecast.

“There’s going to be at least a month before we get into the more critical burning conditions that we would experience in a normal fire season at an earlier point in the summer,” Nichols said.

The North Bay's wildfire risk this month, according to the National Weather Service's fire weather program, is normal, but so is the verdant landscape in Sonoma County. Though the lush environment had appeared fleeting in recent years due to the drought.

“For us to see green like this, it feels uncommon, because we really haven’t had that over the last few years,” said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service.

While vegetation in some parts of Sonoma County still looks green, there are swaths starting to brown, or “cure,” such as around Sears Point, near Lake Sonoma and north county, and in the south-facing flatlands of Sonoma Valley.

That means it is time to start cutting grasses, especially as the growing foliage will be one of the biggest concerns for fire danger.

Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said his agency is planning to formally announce the beginning of fire season in the first full week of June. Last year, the department declared June 6 the start of wildfire season.

“That moisture significantly helps with the risk around fires involving heavier fuels — trees, brush — because they absorb the water and they don’t essentially lose it or shed it as quickly,” Lowenthal said. “But seasonal grasses have really been fueled by the rains and so they’re growing.”