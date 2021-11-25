Full of food and gratitude: Santa Rosa banquet is back providing for those in need

The Sonoma County Fairgrounds was buzzing with families and individuals returning to the Great Thanksgiving Banquet to eat a meal, play games, pick out a coat and grab a Thanksgiving food box and turkey on Wednesday.

The banquet, an annual community event hosted by the Redwood Gospel Mission, has been providing Thanksgiving meals and other services to those in need for over 20 years. It was back to being an in-person event after they could only host a turkey drive last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re so pleased to be back doing a live event,” said Jeff Gilman, Excective Director of Redwood Gospel Mission.

This year they limited their enrollment to 3,000 people spread out throughout the day. About 650 families enrolled and hundreds of turkeys were being passed out, all donated by people in the community.

Handing out pumpkin pie in Finley Hall, Stephanie Stoll, 45, heard “thank you,“ more times than she can count.

“It really should be the other way around,“ she said, tearing up.

Fifteen years ago, the Redwood Gospel Mission helped her sister who had reached rock bottom. Since then, she realized that volunteering and giving back to the community that helped her in a time of need is what fills her with joy and gratitude, she said.

On the receiving end, Brittany Fried, 30, sat in the dining hall with her friend eating a salad. She said she was beyond grateful, and her father, who is living under hospice care was glad his daughter had a place to enjoy a meal.

Fried lives in a Sober Living Environment and her mother died last year. She said she was all alone last year on Thanksgiving.

“It means so much to me,” Fried said. She also received a new coat and clean socks, “which is always nice,” she said.

One 17-year-old girl, Mayte Arellanes, stood in line at the Redwood Gospel Mission’s coat donation center at the banquet with her friend Kaylee Preciado, 17.

Arellanes’s family took Preciado in after she was kicked out of her home, they both said.

Arellanes is part of family of ten people so the meal boxes will be a huge help in feeding the entire family plus her friend on Thanksgiving, she said.

“It’s really nice, all the donations and volunteers,” Preciado said. “It really helps those who have needs.”

The Thanksgiving meal boxes included ingredients from 30 different churches which donated pumpkin pie, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green bean casserole fixings, potatoes, carrots, onions and celery.

The boxes and turkeys were being passed out by youth in the Boys and Girls Club's REACH program, which helps formerly incarcerated youth up to the age of 22, said David Escobar, Director of Programs and Operations.

“They’re giving from their heart,” Escobar said.

“You can really feel community today and I think this embodies what Thanksgiving should be,” Stoll said, gesturing to the full dining hall as volunteers served people salad, lemonade, sandwiches and pumpkin pie. “Gratefulness for what we have but most importantly having community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.