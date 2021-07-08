‘Full speed ahead’: The inspiring life of Petaluma’s first woman mayor Helan Putnam

When schoolteacher Helen Putnam was elected Petaluma’s first woman mayor in 1965 at the age of 56, she was determined to seize the day.

“In some small way, I’d like to encourage people to realize that the important thing is that we’re here, and if you want to get into something, don’t let the fact that you’re older deter you,” Putnam told the Argus-Courier as she reflected decades later.

The vibrant, gregarious Helen Putnam wore bangles, danced at the White House, made friends with people she didn’t always agree with and had an exhaustive resume of working on boards and commissions. She was the first woman president of the League of California Cities and the second woman supervisor for Sonoma County, following Helen Rudee.

Putnam, sometimes referred to as the “matriarch of Petaluma,” never retired from public service. Putnam’s life motto was “full speed ahead,” according to Petaluma Argus-Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes.

“I enjoy people very much, and I enjoy working with them,” Putnam said in 1984. “I don’t feel I need to have the same point of view.”

Born in Alameda in 1909 as Helen Dumont, Putnam moved to Petaluma in 1931 to begin her teaching career after studying at UC Berkeley. In 1937, she married Rutherford Putnam and they had two kids.

Her rise in politics began in 1947 when she was elected to the Petaluma Board of Education, where she served three terms. She was “Madame Mayor” of Petaluma from 1965 to 1978, during a period of rapid population growth.

Putnam didn’t compromise her femininity during her decades in the male-dominated arena of politics. A 1984 Press Democrat editorial described Putnam as stylish and energetic, and that her politics were “of goodwill and of consensus.”

“As a woman in public life well before the advent of the women’s movement, Helen Putnam was a pioneer, though she was uncomfortable with such tributes,” the editorial said.

She was serving her second term as a Sonoma County supervisor when she died after cancer surgery at age 75 on July 3, 1984.

“Helen always wanted not to be one of the boys but to be treated as a lady,” Robert Meyer, former city manager, said in an interview shortly after her death.

The Petaluma City Council had the city ring bells the day after Putnam died to continue a July Fourth bellringing tradition she started in her front yard decades earlier.

Putnam was an advocate of historic preservation and parks, and Petaluma’s 216-acre Helen Putnam Regional Park was named in her honor.

