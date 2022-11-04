A Sonoma County couple who has fostered more than 140 children over the past 20 years has been named “most outstanding foster parents” in California by a national organization that provides resources to foster parents.

Jim and Joyce Hammerich, of Fulton, will be recognized Saturday at a Hollywood fundraiser for RaiseAChild, a nonprofit organization that partners with counties across the state to recruit, review and train foster parents.

The couple was nominated for the award by the county and will share the honor with a Southern California family after voting by RaiseAChild executives ended in a tie for the first time in the award’s history. Eleven families from across the state were up for the award.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://player.vimeo.com/video/758912402">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Foster care is my true calling,” Joyce Hammerich said. She used to do medical transcription for a living but said her “true profession is being a mom.”

The couple, who both come from large families and raised four children of their own, decided to “take a chance,” said Hammerich, and applied to become foster parents in 2002 after they saw an ad in the newspaper.

“When a child comes into care, they are not only separated from parents but from relatives, friends, schoolmates, neighbors, and so they basically lose everything in a moment,” Hammerich said. “And to also lose your siblings, it was just painful to think about it.”

The Hammerichs offer what the foster system calls an “emergency home,” a temporary safe haven for children who need to be removed from their parents’ homes for a couple of hours up to a couple of years.

The couple typically houses three to four children at a time but, for the most part, only temporarily while the children’s parents “figure things out at home,” she said.

The longest the Hammerichs have cared for a foster child is four years, and the couple said they try to stay in touch with the children after they leave their care. The pair recently attended the wedding of one of their former foster daughters who asked Jim to walk her down the aisle.

Currently, the couple is fostering four children, ages 7, 9, and two 10-year-olds, three of whom are siblings.

Their own children, who are now adults, “have loved (fostering) from day one. They become a family to a lot of the kids we have in our care,” Hammerich said.

One of their daughters, inspired by her parents’ service, has become a foster parent.

Every day, 50 to 75 local children and teenagers are in need of housing and awaiting placement in a foster or adoptive home, said Meg Easter-Dawson, program development manager for Sonoma County’s Human Services Department. Around 400 to 500 kids in Sonoma County utilize foster care services on a daily basis, according to the county.

“In Sonoma County, we need more Joyces,” said Rich Valenza, founder and CEO of RaiseAChild. “We need more people to step up, whether its to help a child for a day or longer.”

At the end of a live TV interview about foster parenting, Hammerich was told she and her husband would be getting the award. She called the honor an “overwhelming surprise.”

Hammerich described foster parenting as an “amazing journey” and recommended others consider it.

“It’s hard, but very rewarding to be that difference in a child's life,” she said.

To begin the 90-day process of becoming a foster parent, Easter-Dawson recommended prospective parents first attend an educational meeting to learn more about the requirements and benefits of fostering. RaiseAChild and various foster agencies around the county offer such classes.

Find out more about becoming a foster parent by visiting sonomafostercare.org and raiseachild.org.