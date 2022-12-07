Fundraiser launched to help continue Coffey Park holiday celebration started after Tubbs Fire

“From the ashes we will rise.”

Those were the words written in December 2017 on the driveway of a Coffey Park home destroyed two months earlier by the Tubbs Fire. A decorated Christmas tree stood above the message among the home’s burnt remains.

It became a Christmas tradition to share hopeful chalk-written messages and string lights across the reconstruction in Coffey Park. Eventually the celebration grew, with trees decorated and glowing throughout the neighborhood’s park, bright decorations gracing its entryway and even a parade of lights.

The annual tradition continues this year, five years after the Tubbs Fire razed 1,473 homes and killed five people in Coffey Park.

Steve Rahmn, president of neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, and resident Cameron Scally launched a GoFundMe in November for the celebration, Christmas in Coffey Park. The fundraiser is just $100 shy of meeting its $2,000 goal.

“This is really all about serving our community,” Rahmn said. “We have friends we never had before. Every resident of Coffey Park can feel the community spirit in our neighborhood.”

Nonprofits, the community and local businesses helped cover the costs of decorations in previous years. Money raised from this year’s GoFundMe will be used for park trees, lighting, decorations, the entry sign, parade and fees associated with utility expenses, Rahm said.

“Coffey Park residents smile a little more,” Rahmn said of the event’s impact.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.