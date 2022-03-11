Fundraisers launched to help local Ukrainian family’s members escape war-torn country

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for the Shkurkins, a Sonoma County Ukrainian family affected by the war with Russia.

The first GoFundMe fundraiser, created by Paul Miller, is to help Olena Shkurkin and her mother Valentina, who manage the Bridgehaven Garden in Jenner, raise money for getting their family to the U.S.

Olena's two sisters and their three children had been waiting to cross the Polish border and escape the war threatening their hometown of Uman. Olena’s sisters, Tatiana and Svetlana, have husbands who will remain in Ukraine to fight the Russian military.

The family is planning to use the money from the fundraiser to fly the sisters, along with their children, to San Francisco from wherever they can find safety as refugees.

The second fundraiser, created by Sasha Shkurkin, was also established to raise money for sending to Tatiana and Svetlana.

Miller and Sasha Shkurkin have posted updates on the family’s situation and whereabouts on the GoFundMe pages.

On Sunday, Miller wrote that Tatiana and Svetlana and the children had made it to the Ukrainian town of Uzhgorod, near the Hungarian border. By Tuesday, the sisters and children made it over the Polish border to Krakow, where they will be picked up by a German family. “They have reached safety,” Miller wrote.

According to Sasha’s most recent update, the sisters are now getting settled in Berlin and the next step is to apply for visas to the U.S.

The fundraisers have raised a combined $12,000, as of Friday afternoon. Donations are still coming in steadily.

Olena Shkurkin and her mother Valentina have served at Bridgehaven Garden since 2011, when Olena created the garden, known for its rich coastal colors, in her backyard.

Olena, who grew up in Uman, used inspiration from her time in Ukraine when creating the garden.

Visit Miller’s donation page at bit.ly/37ddQv8 and Sasha’s page at bit.ly/3I9QZgJ.