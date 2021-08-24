Fundraisers launched for Clearlake families who lost everything in Cache Fire

Charred cinder blocks, crumpled drywall and a blackened washer and dryer are all that remain of Anna Brin’s Clearlake home.

Her house was among dozens of residences incinerated on Aug. 18 by the Cache Fire, the most destructive blaze Lake County has seen this season.

Brin lost nearly everything when the fast-moving flames overtook her home, requiring her family to flee at a moment’s notice. She is now raising funds online to replace essentials and get back on her feet.

At least eight other fire relief fundraisers have been posted on GoFundMe in the days since the Cache Fire, joining a multitude of other unrelated online crowdfunding efforts for funeral expenses, COVID-19 treatment and rebuilding from last year’s wildfire season.

“I have to buy everything. I lost every piece of furniture, every piece of clothing, every toy, every kitchen item,” Brin told The Press Democrat on Monday.

The 30-year-old doula is staying with her three young daughters — 7-year-old Rubi, 4-year-old Lynnlee and 2-year-old Addie — at a family’s lake house while they figure out what’s next. After immediate necessities are taken care of, she said any donations garnered online will go toward a new rental home.

Brin was home with her two youngest on Aug. 18 when one of the girls said the air smelled smoky.

As she stuck her head out the door, Brin said she saw that a fire truck was parked in front of her home and across the street another home was engulfed in lurid flames.

Her fence bordered the Creekside Mobile Home Park, where dozens of residences and outbuildings were destroyed in the fire. Lake County Supervisor Bruno Sabatier said most residents of the park are low-income or seniors.

“I just ran inside, grabbed my children, got in my car and drove away,” Brin said, adding that all of this took place before the emergency Nixle alert hit her phone. “When I left, I was pretty sure my house wouldn’t make it. There were flames everywhere.”

Her GoFundMe page, set up by a good friend immediately following the fire, raised over $8,500 out of a $20,000 goal by Monday afternoon.

Brin grew up in Lake County and moved back to her hometown of Clearlake after a short stint in Oregon.

She said the support she has received is emblematic of the community of Clearlake’s generous and tight-knit nature.

“That is truly keeping me going. I haven’t felt alone in this for a single second and I’m just really grateful for that.”

She also said that these fires, which are more destructive and becoming more frequent, are unlike anything she witnessed in California in her youth.

Now, every year, she knows someone or multiple people who lost their homes. She never imagined she’d be among them.

“It’s unlike any other loss that I’ve experienced in my life,” Brin said on Monday. “I lie awake every night since it’s happened, and I think about all the little and big things I’ve lost — keepsakes that simply cannot be replaced.”

She can’t get back her huge Christmas ornament collection, or her babies’ handprints from when they were newborns.

“You’re going through a trauma but you don’t have any of your comforts. You can’t go get into your bed at the end of the day. You can’t put on your favorite pair of pajamas,” she said. “You don’t have anything.”