Fundraising concert for the Living Room held at the Phoenix Theater

Four local music acts came together at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma on Friday to play a benefit concert for the Living Room, a nonprofit organization that provides services for homeless women and children. The all-ages show was organized by a 13-year-old Santa Rosa student as a social studies project.

“I thought that if I was able to do an event at the Phoenix and be donating to charity at the same time and get credit for a school assignment then it would just be a great opportunity,” said Gus Miller, a Spring Lake Middle School eighth grader.

Indie artist Ava Stubblefield, rock artist Quest Clown and Miller’s older brother Oliver and his indie band O.K. opened for headlining act New Beau. Tickets were $10 each.

Miller said he got the idea for the concert after his brother’s friend organized a show at the Phoenix last year.

“It was cool to me that he was even able to do it, as a 17-year-old and I was like ‘he can do it, so I can, too,’” he said.

The Living Room had a booth set up to accept donations at the door and educate attendees about the organization.

The money raised will go toward the Santa Rosa nonprofit’s transitional housing program, which housed 18 women and children in 2021, as well as an outreach program, according to Living Room Program Director Alethea Larson.

Larson said the Living Room was “honored” Miller chose to raise money for the organization and commended his effort to give back to the community.

“Whatever magic this kid is responsible for, he’s out in the community actively advocating for us and that kind of power - can you imagine if one kid in every class did something like that?,” she said.

For more information, visit thelivingroomsc.org.