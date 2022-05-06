Funeral, celebration of life for Kevin Burke in Healdsburg on Friday

Mourners are gathering in Healdsburg Friday morning to remember former Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke.

Burke died unexpectedly in early April. He led the Healdsburg Police Department for 10 years before retiring in 2021.

The public is invited to two events Friday, what would have been Burke’s 56th birthday: a Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church at 208 Matheson St. beginning at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life immediately following that at noon in nearby Plaza Park at Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street.

There are some street closures on the blocks bordering Healdsburg Plaza due to the events, including Center Street, Matheson Street, Plaza Street and Healdsburg Avenue.

Rohnert Park Police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office will be providing mutual aid for Healdsburg so officers can attend the gathering, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

City Manager Jeff Kay previously said Burke “was extremely well loved, and I expect that will come through in the event.”

Burke was beloved for his progressive, community-first approach to policing. He briefly emerged from retirement to run in the race for Sonoma County sheriff before abruptly dropping out in March citing health concerns.