Cal Fire led an almost 65-mile funeral procession Tuesday from Napa to Lake counties to recognize a fire captain who died June 11 in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

The path started at 9:30 a.m. at the Napa County Coroner’s Office, where Capt. Ronnie Boyd Jr. had been taken after his death.

Members of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake Napa Unit, including multiple engines from the Napa County Fire District, began driving Boyd north on Highway 29 through Napa, St. Helena and into downtown Calistoga.

Fire departments in Napa County had flags raised and firefighters stood at attention as the vehicles passed.

At the Twin Pine Casino in Lake County, the unit passed Boyd to Cal Fire’s Lake County crews, the South Lake Fire Protection District and the Lake County Fire District, where Boyd had volunteered for many years. They led the rest of the procession north on Highway 29 through Middletown, past Hidden Valley Lake and to a funeral home in Lower Lake.

Some engines, such as those from the Humboldt County units, stuck with Boyd through the entire procession, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Mike Marcucci said.

Boyd, 53, and his wife Dena Boyd, 52, died after being thrown from a 2015 Harley-Davidson after the motorcycle drifted east of Butts Canyon Road in Napa County and went down an embankment.

Ronnie Boyd was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. Dena Boyd suffered major injuries and was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial, where she died on June 13.

Ronnie Boyd was part of Cal Fire for about two decades, and most recently worked as a Humboldt-Del Norte Fire Captain, a position he served from 2016 until his death. He joined Cal Fire in 2003 as a firefighter for the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

“Captain Boyd was well known for his glee for life, contagious smile, and willingness to serve the public,” Marcucci said in a news release.

Marcucci said he did not know Ronnie Boyd personally but he had heard from multiple people in his unit that he was a great guy who “truly cared about his community and the people in it.”

The procession was a good way to help the Boyd family by getting him to the funeral home so they can prepare for his memorial service, Marcucci said.

Boyd’s family will announce times for a service at a later date.

