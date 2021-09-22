Gabby Petito received nationwide attention. Khadijah Britton, like many missing Indigenous women, did not

Anyone who is need of help can call the YWCA’s 24-hour domestic violence crisis hotline at 707-546-1234.

Here are the ones she listed:

“We just want our loved one’s crime to be solved and their names out there too,” Hoaglen said.

Yolanda Hoaglen, the Round Valley Indian Tribes’ Native American Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program director, shared some of the names of Indigenous people in her community near Covelo who have been murdered or gone missing over the years, some of whom are men, and most of whom received little publicity.

Over the past week, Laura Betts watched as national media focused on Gabriel “Gabby” Petito, a 22-year-old Florida woman who went missing in Wyoming last week after a potential domestic violence dispute with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Betts is thankful that Petito’s family now has a body to bury, because she knows how hard it is to not be able to hold a funeral or burial for a loved one who goes missing.

Her niece, Khadijah Britton a member of the Wailacki Round Valley Indian Tribe, disappeared in Mendocino County more than three and a half years ago, less than a week after she told police and domestic violence counselors her boyfriend had tried to kill her with a hammer.

Britton, who was 23 when she disappeared, is one of thousands of women of color who’ve gone missing or who have been murdered in recent years, almost none of whom received the same level of attention that Petito has.

A 2012 Department of Justice report found that the number of women murdered on some reservations was 10 times higher than the national average.

Four years later, the National Crime Information Center reported 5,712 cases of missing Indigenous women and girls across the country, but the real number is believed to be far higher than that.

California alone had 40 cases in 2018, the sixth-highest number in the country, according to an Urban Indian Health Institute report.

And a 2021 study by the Sovereign Bodies Institute found that a majority of the murder and disappearance cases involving Indigenous women in Northern California remain unsolved.

Petito’s case dominated headlines and trended on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, spurring a multiagency investigation and concern nationwide. On Sunday, FBI found a body in the woods that matched Petito’s description after a couple remembered seeing her white van on the side of a road and then shared the video footage to figure out its location.

Petito had a significant social media presence and was known for her posts on living “the van life” while traveling national parks with her fiance.

Betts and others acknowledge that Petito’s social media presence likely contributed to the public interest in her case, but they say they can’t help but wonder if the fact that Petito was white and had blonde hair and blue eyes was also a factor.

“You [look] to our Indigenous women, and they’re none of that,” Betts said.

Media coverage

In Britton’s case, witnesses reported seeing her boyfriend taking her at gunpoint from a home in west Covelo at midnight on Feb. 7, 2018. Police identified the boyfriend, Negie Tony Fallis, also of the Wailacki Round Valley Indian Tribe, as the “best person of interest” in the case, but say they do not have enough evidence to charge him.

While Britton’s case was covered by the Press Democrat and other local papers, it didn’t receive much attention outside the North Bay.

“We contacted all the local media, all the local papers, which is a lot,” Betts said.

One media outlet in San Francisco told her, “it's just not newsworthy,” she said.

Betts said the attention has never come close to the national fervor of Petito’s case.

Shannon Barney, retired Mendocino Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who was the investigations commander in Britton’s case, said that from his perspective, media interest is a “double-edged sword.”

It can turn up more witnesses, but at the same time it can generate many false leads, spreading resources thin.

Betts said she’s been looking into cases of other women who have gone missing. She’s seen mothers of four or five children, with siblings and many people who loved them. Many are women of color.

“Their stories are just as newsworthy as Gabby’s,” she said.

“We want the coverage―we need the coverage,” said Yolanda Hoaglen, the Round Valley Indian Tribes’ Native American Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program director.

“We just want our loved one’s crime to be solved and their names out there too,” she said.

“There’s been so many deaths in the valley, people passing away from COVID-19 and homicide,” Hoaglen said. “I work here at the domestic violence center and it’s really hard, emotional work. I know a lot of people here personally and get to know them.

“We love and support each other and we will get through this by supporting each other,” she said.

Betts said Britton’s grandfather died recently and was heartbroken over his granddaughter.

“He died not knowing where his granddaughter was,” Betts said. “It’s really emotional that we couldn’t give him that peace.”

Moxie Alvarnaz, outreach coordinator of Sovereign Bodies Institute, said the lack of attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women is a manifestation of the impact of colonization on Native peoples.