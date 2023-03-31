For The Press Democrat’s complete coverage of the fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School, go to bit.ly/3F3Jv0o .

No plea was entered Thursday by the 15-year-old suspect in the March 1 fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School during a hearing before Judge Ken Gnoss in Sonoma County Juvenile Court.

Instead, in what was more of a routine court appearance, officials discussed whether students and school staff are allowed to openly discuss details of the incident.

Defense attorneys for Daniel Pulido have filed a motion to lift a gag order they believe was issued for those associated with the Santa Rosa City Schools district.

According to defense attorney David Nelson, neither students nor staff at Montgomery have been forthcoming with any pertinent information that would help the defense’s case.

Pulido is accused of fatally stabbing 16-year-old junior Jayden Pienta on March 1 after Pienta and another teen confronted him during an ongoing art class.

David Mishook, an attorney for the school district, said no such gag order exists.

“The only direction that has gone to staff is to be careful when discussing any aspect of the case,” he told the judge, who ultimately denied the defense’s motion.

The issue took up the lion’s share of what was an otherwise brief court appearance that was attended by about 25 of Pulido’s friends and family, and six of Pienta’s.

Pulido, who has been in juvenile detention since March 1, was expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement of using a deadly and dangerous weapon and one felony count of unlawfully bringing and possessing a weapon on school grounds. That was, however, rescheduled to May 4.

Other discussion, during Thursday’s hearing was on the receipt, but not the contents, of school and medical records for Pienta, Pulido and the third teen who suffered a stab wound to his hand.

Following the hearing, Nelson declined to comment on his client’s defense of why he believed a gag order had been put in place.

He would only say Pulido, a Montgomery freshman, is “doing great.”

Police said Pienta and another 16-year-old walked into an art class that was not theirs and started a fight with Pulido, who used a 4- to 5-inch folding knife to stab Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back.

Prosecutors said evidence appears to show Pulido acted at least partly in self-defense.

Pienta later died from his wounds at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The other 16-year-old’s injury was not serious.

Pulido, who ran from the school following the incident, was found by officers in the bed of Santa Rosa Creek about a mile away from the school.

Authorities have not recovered the knife.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, students across Sonoma County held walkouts demanding better safety measures on campus. And, Santa Rosa City Schools Board members have been inundated with demands for change from students and parents during subsequent gatherings and meetings.

In addition, two Montgomery High School students were arrested on suspicion of bringing knives to school on March 10.

That same weekend, then-Montgomery High School Principal Adam Paulson and Assistant Principal Tyler Ahlborn were placed on leave for unspecified reasons. Only Ahlborn would return to work.

Laurie Fong, who had previously served as Montgomery’s principal for 10 years, resigned from her trustee position on the school board and stepped in as interim principal.

She plans to run again for trustee after the current school year ends.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi