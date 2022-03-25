Gallo cheese heir's wife faces felony DUI charges after alleged 125-mph Maserati crash in Merced

Lori Gallo, the wife of a notable California cheese company CEO, is facing legal woes after allegedly crashing her Maserati in a suspected DUI.

Gallo, 46, allegedly drove her Maserati down G Street in Merced at approximately 125 mph in January. According to a release from Merced police, Gallo side-swiped a Lexus in the same lane while trying to pass, and in the process, hit another car, a Honda, that was stopped at an intersection. Due to the impact of the crash, the Maserati and the Lexus fell into a ditch, while a fourth vehicle also sustained damage after hitting a tire that fell off Gallo's Maserati, police said. Three people were injured.

On Monday, the Merced Sun-Star reported that Gallo pleaded not guilty in Merced County court to two felony DUI charges.

Gallo is married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-founder of Joseph Farms. He founded the cheese and dairy company with his father Joseph in 1982 as an offshoot of Joseph's farm operations. It was famously renamed to remove the Gallo name after Ernest and Julio Gallo, the proprietors of the famed Gallo winery in California, sued Joseph. Ernest, Julio and Joseph Gallo are all brothers.

Since the accident, the Sun-Star reported, Lori Gallo attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and a DWI program. The judge banned her from entering bars and other establishments that mainly sell alcohol, and ordered her to not use drugs or drink alcohol.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for mid-April.