Gap closing flagship store on San Francisco's Market Street

It's going to more difficult to pick up a pair of khakis at the last minute in San Francisco.

Gap Inc. announced this week it is closing the flagship location at 890 Market Street and its store in the Embarcadero Center this month.

The Gap Body store on Chestnut Street and the Gap store at Stonestown shuttered in July.

The only remaining brick-and-mortar store in the city is the Chestnut location.

"We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of our company moving forward," Gap said in a statement Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based clothing retailer, which owns several other brands including Banana Republic and Old Navy, is struggling amid a sinking economy triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As part of Gap Inc.'s strategy to adapt to the changing needs of the customer and growth of our online business, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward," the company said. "As a result, we are closing a number of stores across the Gap Inc. fleet. We are committed to quickly and decisively addressing stores that are underperforming and reviewing lease agreements that don't fit our vision for the future of Gap Inc."

An SEC filing posted in April revealed Gap stopped paying rent for its 2,785 North American retail stores for the duration of government-mandated closures, an expense totaling some $155 million.

The failure to pay led to a handful of legal standoffs between Gap and its landlords. Major retail landlord Simon Property Group LP., filed a lawsuit against the Gap this month, stating the retailer is "taking opportunistic advantage" of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

In late March, the company announced that it was furloughing the majority of its store employees in the United States and Canada, "pausing pay but continuing to offer applicable benefits until stores are able to reopen."

To further cut expenses, the company said in April that it would "reduce head count across its corporate functions around the world" and reduce pay for its leadership team and members of its board of directors.

Gap didn't share the number of jobs lost with the S.F. store closures but said, "as with any store closure, we are encouraging employees to find opportunities at other locations within our family of brands."

The Old Navy flagship on Market Street, multiple Banana Republic and Athleta locations, as well as Intermix on Fillmore Street, are still operating.

Amy Graff is the news editor for SFGATE. Email her: agraff@sfgate.com.