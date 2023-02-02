Firefighters made quick work of a garage fire at a home in northwest Santa Rosa Thursday morning.

At 11:12 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple reports of a garage fire on Banyan Street near Banyan Place, according to the department in a Facebook post.

*Structure Fire - Banyan Street* At 11:12AM, Santa Rosa Fire was responded to multiple reports of a garage fire on Banyan Street. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke from the garage and attic vents. 4 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 2 Chief Officers and 1 Fire Investigator assigned. The fire was under control at 11:27AM and is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out from the garage and attic vents.

Four engines and one ladder truck responded to the blaze, which was under control within 15 minutes, according to the post.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.