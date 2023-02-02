Garage catches fire in northwest Santa Rosa
Firefighters made quick work of a garage fire at a home in northwest Santa Rosa Thursday morning.
At 11:12 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple reports of a garage fire on Banyan Street near Banyan Place, according to the department in a Facebook post.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out from the garage and attic vents.
Four engines and one ladder truck responded to the blaze, which was under control within 15 minutes, according to the post.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation, officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: