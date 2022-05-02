Garage-living Cloverdale couple settling into new apartment

Alva and Aquino are so much happier now that they have moved from an unimproved garage with no bathroom or cooking facilities into an affordable two-bedroom apartment in Cloverdale.

“Thank God for mucho baňo (bathroom) and all this space I can enjoy when I’m home” Alva Quintanilla, 59, said through translator Janet Arreguin, teenage daughter of farmworker advocate Myra Arreguin, who both live in the 32-unit Cloverdale Family Apartments. Quintanilla is a Guatemalan immigrant who once picked peaches in Central Valley orchards and used to work in area vineyards.

The couple, who are just friends, are very grateful to all the groups and individuals who helped them afford to move to their new digs, including Corazón Healdsburg, Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, La Familia Sana and all the private individuals who donated furniture, cash and some woman’s essentials after a story in The Press Democrat spread the word that they needed help. Early on a group called “Direct Action for Farmworkers” of San Francisco gave them a new microwave oven, coffee maker, toaster and blender.

Aquino, 59, a vineyard worker from Oaxaca, Mexico, who did not want to use his last name or be photographed, said in Spanish: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The two were featured in a November Press Democrat story about substandard housing and the lack of affordable housing in Sonoma County. They lived in the garage for five years, paying monthly rent of $650. They waited for several months on a waiting list until their names came up for affordable housing.

Ezequiel Guzman of Healdsburg, who advocates for farmworkers as president of Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, along with several volunteers, helped move the couple.

After their original move-in date of March 15 was delayed while the apartment was being repaired and repainted, they moved out of the garage and temporarily lived in a friend’s trailer to avoid paying more rent.

They made the final move on April 1 and are now paying $300 more per month for their 951-square-foot new home.

Despite these happy changes, life is still hard for Quintanilla. Blindsince February 2021 because of diabetes, Quintanilla can see only a few shapes. She had eye surgery but it failed to save her vision. She still wears glasses to help keep out the sunlight that streams though the blinds into the pleasant, tidy apartment.

Her farmworker colleague, Aquino, came to her rescue, taking her with him when he moved from Merced to Sonoma County to work in the vineyards. She trimmed vines until she could do it no longer because of her blindness.

“I put myself in her shoes,” he said. “I’m doing my part to be a good human being.”

Now Quintanilla is frustrated that she can’t contribute to the household income.

“I used to be busy all the time before I was blind,” she said. “So I didn’t mind living in the garage as much.” She felt the cold that shook her body that much more after she couldn’t work any longer.

Now she has nothing to do but walk around feeling the walls in the nicely decorated, but sparsely furnished apartment to avoid bumps and bruises. She wishes she could see the new couch, dining table and bedroom set the “kind souls” donated, Guzman said. But at least she can turn on the heat.

Sometimes she folds laundry and she dresses herself, picking clothes out based on memory from a new armoire. Sometimes Alva and Aquino drive to parks or stores on the weekend to break the monotony.

Aquino gets up every morning at 5 and makes meals of chicken, rice and vegetables, before going to work. After he drives to the vineyards, he calls her periodically to make sure she’s OK. He worries she will faint because of her diabetes, he said. She prays Aquino can continue to work to support them, and is immensely grateful for all he does.

Quintanilla has an eye exam scheduled in mid-May and Guzman said she will see a Spanish-speaking talk therapist next week. And now that she is settled, he plans to get her help from a blind services organization so she can walk with a cane and get around better.

The two still can’t believe their good fortune and that strangers were so giving.

“God’s going to repay them for what they did,” Quintanilla said.

“I just want to thank the community for their kindness,” Guzman said. “There are just a lot of kind hearts out there.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.