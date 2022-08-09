Garbage truck dumps load of burning trash near Windsor park
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Billington Lane and Cornell Street in Windsor as Sonoma County firefighters deal with a load of burning garbage that was dumped on the street by a driver.
Firefighters received a call at 1:22 p.m.
They have extinguished the fire, which is in front of Robbins Park, but will be mopping up for at least another hour, according to posts on Twitter and Facebook by Sonoma County Fire.
A garbage truck has been dispatched by the waste disposal service and the trash is being loaded as it is safe, according to Karen Hancock, public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District.
“The fire started in the truck and the driver dumped it ot keep the truck from burning,” she said.
Hancock said the cause of the fire is unknown but fire officials would be investigating.
Check out a Sonoma County Fire District video of the fire at bit.ly/3SDWxqt
Kathleen Coates
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
