Garbage truck dumps load of burning trash near Windsor park

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Billington Lane and Cornell Street in Windsor as Sonoma County firefighters deal with a load of burning garbage that was dumped on the street by a driver.

Firefighters received a call at 1:22 p.m.

They have extinguished the fire, which is in front of Robbins Park, but will be mopping up for at least another hour, according to posts on Twitter and Facebook by Sonoma County Fire.

A garbage truck has been dispatched by the waste disposal service and the trash is being loaded as it is safe, according to Karen Hancock, public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District.

“The fire started in the truck and the driver dumped it ot keep the truck from burning,” she said.

Hancock said the cause of the fire is unknown but fire officials would be investigating.

Check out a Sonoma County Fire District video of the fire at bit.ly/3SDWxqt

