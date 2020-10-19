Garoppolo gets protection he needs to win

Kyle Shanahan saved Jimmy Garoppolo from himself, and may have saved the 49ers’ season in the process.

Garoppolo’s numbers were sparkly in San Francisco’s 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. His final line looked like this: 23 of 33 for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns, for a passer rating of 124.3. Not to dismiss his efforts against the Rams, but Jimmy G’s stat line fails to reveal the protective cocoon his head coach wrapped around him following a startlingly bad performance against Miami a week earlier.

Shanahan’s strategy was evident from the first plays of the game. With the 49ers’ season already hanging by a thread in mid-October, Garoppolo took his place under center against the Rams and crisply led the offense 76 yards for a game-opening touchdown drive. He was 4 of 4 for 69 yards on that possession. Except…

Except Garoppolo didn’t throw a single pass past the line of scrimmage during the march. Two of his “passes” were little flips of the wrist to Deebo Samuel as the wide receiver motioned in front of him at the snap. (Those trendy plays are enthusiastically endorsed by the Quarterbacks’ Statistical Guild.) In fact, they were the two most important throws of the possession, a 35-yard gain and a 6-yard touchdown play.

“Those are the run plays that we like,” Shanahan said after the game. “It just has a lot to do with what they play defensively. It always helps the quarterback, too, when you move down the field. Gets a little rhythm, and I think it helped.”

In other words, this is how you keep a quarterback happy, healthy and not muttering to himself about ghosts.

No one needed that more than Garoppolo after the previous week’s debacle here, against the Dolphins. The 49ers rushed him back from an ankle injury for that game, and he was a disaster. He couldn’t plant himself when he threw, and he failed to compensate for that, throwing several passes up for grabs against an increasingly confident Miami defense.

When Shanahan benched Garoppolo at halftime of that game, it was the right thing to do. It also reignited the old question that hadn’t been uttered around here in quite a while: Is Garoppolo a quality NFL starting quarterback? The kind you can plan your future around?

Shanahan didn’t ask Garoppolo to answer that. He made the question irrelevant by conducting an offense that didn’t rely on the quarterback to win the game.

It wasn’t just that opening drive. Garoppolo wound up with his share of downfield throws. But the 49ers mostly relied on a steady dose of short passes, many of them off the cunning misdirection that defines Shanahan’s play-calling, and some of them hardly more than bean bag tosses. The 49ers secured the game with an 11-yard gain on third-and-7 and the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, on another one of those flip passes to Samuel.

And the 49ers returned to the sort of run-first attack that carried them through the playoffs last year. Even when starter Raheem Mostert got hurt, they kept handing off. Rookie JaMycal Hasty ran for 37 yards in the fourth quarter.

It was just the hand-holding Garoppolo needed. He tends to carry himself with a quiet, infectious confidence. But there was no way to swagger after that Dolphins game. Garoppolo didn’t trust his ankle from the outset of that one, and by the end of it he didn’t trust his arm, either. That’s not unusual. Even world-class athletes can battle doubt and indecision, and Garoppolo was battling.

Shanahan calmed him down. And then the magic happened. Garoppolo started making the tough throws, the contested throws, the daring throws. The 49ers’ second touchdown, early in the second quarter, was one of them.

Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day found a gap and barreled straight for Garoppolo’s facemask on a fourth-and-2 play from the Los Angeles 44-yard line, and the QB cast aside the danger to whip a perfect pass to George Kittle on a crossing route. It was another short offering (11 yards downfield) followed by a lot of yards after the catch, but this one was fully to Garoppolo’s credit.

“The ankle’s made improvements this week,” Garoppolo said. “I could lean on it more, stay in the pocket, be myself more. It started with a good week of practice, and got to thank the medical staff for all they’ve done.”

I’m sure Garoppolo’s ankle was indeed feeling better this week. I’d say his psyche was feeling better, too. That carefree first quarter was all he needed to steady himself.

It’s hard to overstate how important this Jimmy G turnaround was for the 49ers, and for Shanahan. Quite simply, the Niners’ season was toast if they had lost to LA on Sunday. They would have been three games behind the Rams in the NFC West standings, and 3½ behind the Seahawks. No way you can count on both those capable teams to implode, so the 49ers would have been looking at a wild-card seed, at best. And there just didn’t appear to be a path from 2-4 to, say, 10-6, not with the most difficult stretch of the San Francisco schedule coming up.

“When you get embarrassed like we did last week, you can learn a lot about your team,” Shanahan said. “Guys either give in, because it gets too hard, and try to hide. Or guys step it up and get better.”

It may already be too little, too late for the 49ers. That’s the kind of hole they dug when they started the season 2-3, losing all three of their home games. At least Sunday’s win put their heads above water. The view still ain’t great from there, but it’s a lot better than the murky underwater angle.

