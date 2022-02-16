Garrett Toy steps down as Sonoma’s city manager

City Manager Garrett Toy is leaving the City of Sonoma after a little more than six months on the job.

Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding described the move, which was made on Monday, Feb. 14, as a “mutual parting of the ways” between Toy and the City, but did not provide any details about what or who instigated the change.

“The City Council wishes Mr. Toy success in his future endeavors and thanks him for his service to the city,” Ding said in a statement to the Index-Tribune. “The City and Mr. Toy are working on a formal agreement to solidify their arrangement.”

Sue Casey, who had been assistant city manager, has assumed the position of acting city manager, said Ding.

Toy, 61, was hired in June to replace Interim City Manager David Kiff, who was wrapping up a six month contract to fill in for former City Manager Cathy Capriola, who had retired at the end of 2020. Toy, a San Rafael resident, began a 2-year contract with the City of Sonoma on July 20, 2021 at a base salary of $215,900, with a $500 per month car allowance.

Prior to coming to Sonoma, Toy had been the city manager of Fairfax in Marin County since 2013. Over the course of a 30-year career, he had also worked for the County of Marin, and the cities of Morgan Hill, Stockton and Fairfield.

