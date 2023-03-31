Five years ago, when downtown Santa Rosa restaurant Gary Chu’s Gourmet Chinese Cuisine announced it would close, it did so with a simple, hand-written note posted to its front door.

Now, as crews work to demolish the restaurant’s building, which largely remained untouched since closing in May 2017, it’s the final end of an era.

Gary Chu’s was widely considered one of the most celebrated Chinese restaurants in the North Bay, and it clung to its space on the corner of Fifth and Riley streets for 33 years. The restaurant’s eponymous chef and owner, Gary Chu, said at the time he was ready to let the eatery go.

“After 33 years of a business, we think we need new blood downtown,” Chu said in May 2017.

“We are just tired, and the business wasn’t doing very well. With the labor market so tight, we just couldn’t find anyone to work.”

Chu opened the restaurant as China Palace in 1983, closing briefly in 1991 to revamp the concept into a more modern, gourmet Chinese restaurant. Lauded by critics, Gary Chu’s Gourmet Chinese Cuisine was a relatively new concept in the early 1990s, bringing diners an elevated, California-inspired Asian menu.

In its final decade, however, the restaurant lost much of its luster as Chu’s attention shifted to his other restaurant, Osake. But regulars continued to appreciate Chu’s signature martini prawns and lemon chicken, though reviews were more mixed, and became increasingly negative in its last year.

A new restaurant will soon occupy its former footprint as part of a new, eight-story, 168-unit mixed-use apartment building at 420 Mendocino Ave.

The new building will boast a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, along with close to 100 on-site parking spaces. The ground floor is set to include a new restaurant and a co-working lounge. A fitness center will be located on the second floor, while the top floor will feature an outdoor roof terrace.

The project is slated to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.