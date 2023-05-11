Hundreds of people came out May 6 to Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma to say “thank you” to local emergency workers at the First Responders Appreciation Day, co-hosted by The Gary Sinise Foundation and Amazon.

Country-rock performer Tyler Braden, a former firefighter, headlined the free afternoon gathering that was open to the public at the raceway’s kart track. Family-friendly activities included mini-golf, bounce houses, face-painting and games.

In addition, the Nashville-based foundation announced at the event that it will provide more than $100,000 in First Responder Outreach Grants to Northern California first responders, including two Sonoma County agencies.

The grants will go toward essential equipment, “to help these heroes serve their communities to the best of their abilities,” foundation representative Maria Cray wrote in an email.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will receive $32,967 for a Roof Prop that will be used in firefighter training. Sonoma Valley Fire District will receive $34,500 to support its Canine Therapy & Peer Support Program, which the district said is aimed at “promoting the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our members.”

Formed in 2011 by the Academy Award-nominated actor who played disabled Vietnam War veteran Lt. Dan in 1994’s Academy Award-winning film “Forrest Gump,” the Gary Sinise Foundation recently formed a three-year strategic partnership with Amazon to “further amplify support of veterans, first responders, defenders, heroes, and their families around the country,” Cray wrote.

The First Responder Appreciation Day was one of those programs sponsored by Amazon.

The foundation chose to support Northern California agencies that have responded to wildfires, floods and other natural disasters over the last few years.

For more information, go to garysinisefoundation.org.