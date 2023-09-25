Gas leak prompts shelter in place, road closure in Windsor

A construction crew hit a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. gas line early Monday.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 25, 2023, 12:15PM
Fire officials issued a shelter in place Monday morning for portions of Windsor after a construction crew struck a gas line, officials said.

The shelter in place, issued about 10:40 a.m. by the Sonoma County Fire District, is for the area of Alden Lane and Bluebird Drive on Old Redwood Highway.

A construction crew struck a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. gas line close to the Palms Shopping Center, which resulted in a leak, fire officials said at the scene.

The highway closed between Lakewood Drive and Alden Lane as PG&E and fire crews fix the leak, according to the fire district.

The work is expected to last until about 12:30 p.m.

