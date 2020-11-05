Gas line rupture reported in west Petaluma

Petaluma Fire Department is advising residents of a west Petaluma neighborhood to shelter in place or leave the area due to a gas line rupture.

Residents are being told to avoid the area of Walnut Park on Petaluma Boulevard South from C Street to G Street and 4th Street to 2nd Street due to the rupture.

The incident was reported before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a contractor working on Petaluma Boulevard road construction struck and ruptured a gas line, according to Devon Gambonini, a Petaluma fire inspector.

“There is currently gas actively leaking,” she said. “We’re waiting for PG&E to arrive and crimp the leak.”

Police have shut down Petaluma Boulevard from D Street to G Street, she said.