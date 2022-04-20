Gas prices' downward trend could be temporary, experts say

Experts say descending gasoline prices are not guaranteed to stay on that current course and encourage drivers to enjoy the slight reprieve from high fuel costs while they can.

Recent dips in fuel prices, which have been happening at a snail’s pace, are attributed to Southern California refineries being back online after shutting down last month for maintenance, said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com’s head of petroleum analysis.

He didn’t have the exact refineries, but said they mostly affected the Los Angeles area where average fuel prices reached $6 per gallon last month.

Though refinery issues have been resolved, other factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and war between Russia and Ukraine are still influencing fuel prices.

“Until we get any resolution on those, we’re going to continue to see (prices) seesaw,” De haan said Tuesday.

He suspects drivers should expected fuel prices to drop a little farther before they rebound. They’ve been going down over the past two weeks after they skyrocketed around the beginning of March.

Santa Rosa drivers paid an average of $5.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

That’s down from the previous week’s average of $5.80 per gallon and last month’s average of $5.88.

Santa Rosa’s least-expensive fuel sold for $5.45 per gallon at an Arco station on Fourth Street, according to GasBuddy.com. Customers were quick to fill up for that price while they could on Tuesday.

Eric Miller, 62, said he only purchases small amounts of gas because of the high prices. He bought $40 worth of fuel from Arco and that’s the most he said he has spent in recent weeks.

“I think I topped off for the first time in forever,” the Santa Rosa man said as he filled his Honda Accord. “I like the direction things are going but I’m not convinced it’ll go in that direction forever.”

In recent weeks, experts have attributed rising prices to the impact on worldwide crude oil supply and demand as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.

Russia is one of the world’s leading providers of oil.

Oil prices briefly fell below $100 per barrel last month but they’ve since rebounded and were closer to $100 per barrel as of Tuesday.

“These lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply,” AAA spokesman Aldo Vazquez told The Press Democrat.

Santa Rosa resident Alex Gonzalez, 23, was among the customers who stopped at the Fourth Street Arco on Tuesday. He said he’s keeping a close eye on gas prices.

“I was surprised they were going down this week,” he said while filling his Kia Sedona. “I’m not looking forward to them going up again.”

