Relief may be on the horizon for Sonoma County drivers who are paying well above $5 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, experts said.

The surge had been blamed on lower crude oil output from foreign countries, which pushed the cost to $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022.

Current oil prices may push North Bay fuel to about $6 per gallon, and experts suggest that could be the highest cost of driving for the foreseeable future.

“We’re already there,” Raymond Sfeir, a professor of economics at Chapman University in Orange, said of peak prices. “It’s already bad enough. So a little bit more (rising prices) but in my view, nothing more major than this.”

John Treanor, a spokesperson for AAA Northern California, said California’s average price dropped by a penny since Thursday.

Though small, it could be a sign of things to come. “Any decrease is welcomed at this point,” he said.

Fuel supplies also are transitioning back to winter blend from summer blend, which burns at a cleaner rate during warmer months. This may push prices down at least 5 cents per gallon by October.

“With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

According to Gas Buddy, which tracks fuel prices nationwide, Santa Rosa’s least-expensive fuel Friday was at the Valero Station at Guerneville Road and Cleveland Avenue.

It charged $5.29 per gallon and Rohnert Park resident Tiffany Leydecker noticed Friday the price point was only available if you got a carwash. She had not and ended up paying $5.49 per gallon.

“Too bad my car is already clean, right?” Leydecker, 37, said as she observed her Nissan Sentra. “Who’d have thought ($5.29) would be desirable. It’s actually sad.”

Santa Rosa gas stations charged an average of $5.65 per gallon for regular unleaded Friday, according to AAA. That was up from $5.56 a week ago and $5.30 a month ago.

Diesel sold for $6.50 per gallon on average, which was up from $5.75 per gallon a month ago in Santa Rosa.

On Friday, AAA reported Sonoma County’s average price per regular unleaded gallon was $5.65, within the middle of California counties ranked by average gas prices.

The most expensive gas was found in Humboldt County and in most of Southern California, where averages ranged from $5.88 to $6.99 per gallon.

Experts attribute the recent spike to Russia and Saudi Arabia reducing the amount of exported petroleum. They’re expected to cut production by 1.3 million barrels for the rest of the year.

Earlier this month, Bob McNally, the founder and president of the Washington-based Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House energy adviser, said Saudi Arabia and Russia had “demonstrated their unity and resolve to proactively manage” the risk of oil prices potentially dropping in tougher economic conditions with their announcement.

“Barring a sharp economic downturn, these supply cuts will drive deep deficits into global oil balances and should propel crude oil prices well above $90 per barrel,” McNally said.

“The economy is still humming along,” Sfeir said, and there’s still demand for fuel among travelers and commuters.

“On the demand side, we still have that demand,” he said. “On the supply side, it is still short.”

Treanor said demand typically drops around this time of year once the summer travel season wraps up and there are fewer hurricanes impacting refineries.

“All signs indicate prices should be going down across the country,” he said.

Santa Rosa resident Brett Ramiro, another Valero customer Friday, said he can’t wait for prices to drop. Like Leydecker, he paid $5.29 per gallon to fuel his Mazda 3.

“I’m only putting in maybe three gallons,” said Ramiro, 26. “It’ll still be awhile before I top off. It’s still too expensive to do that.”

