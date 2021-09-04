Gas station fire spares Santa Rosa mini-mart

A large metal storage shed that caught fire outside a 76 gas station mini-mart Friday in Santa Rosa burned the building’s exterior but nothing inside, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said.

Firefighters attacked the blaze as black smoke was seen throughout the area. Firefighters had to secure the area after live power lines came down.

Losses resulting from a PG&E-ordered safety power shutdown could cost the co-owners, George and Antonio Bunting, several thousand dollars. The car wash at the station, at 3230 Coffey Lane, was also ordered shut down over the Labor Day weekend.

The total loss was estimated to be about $50,000, Jenkins said in a news release.

The cause of the fire was “electrical in nature,” he said, but the investigation would continue. The fire occurred far from gas pumps.

Santa Rosa Fire Inspector Devon Gambonini said there was “a quick and extensive response” because a fire station is right across the road.

The fire started around 4 p.m., and two employees ran over to the station and banged on the door, Antonio Bunting said. Four engines and a ladder truck responded, and the fire was knocked down by 4:15 p.m., according to the department. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, Jenkins said.

