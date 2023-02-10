Since opening his Sonoma restaurant Oso in 2014, chef David Bush has experienced what he calls “10 years of gas envy.”

The restaurant, on the south side of the Sonoma Square, was built in the 1800s and once housed the livery where people kept horses. When he bought it, he plumbed the space for gas, but to use it, the city required him to make structural improvements to the building that were so extensive and expensive that he was forced to come up with another plan.

Since then, Bush and his kitchen crew have turned out dishes to thousands of diners using nothing but an electric convection oven, three induction burners, and a panini press.

“The only flame we have comes from a blow torch that we use to finish dishes,” said Bush. “It’s really difficult, and I don’t think anyone else is going to want to deal with it, but I don’t have a choice.”

The culture wars debate over gas stoves flared like a grease fire a few weeks ago when a study about the deleterious health effects of gas stoves linked them to childhood asthma and other respiratory issues. The study led the U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. to say his agency would “take action” to address the hazards caused by them.

Contrary to the internet memes and hyperbolic rhetoric, no one is coming to take away anyone’s gas stove — at least not any time soon. But that’s not to say the study, coupled with the role gas appliances may play in climate change, hasn’t caused some to rethink their relationship with them.

Chef Derek Corsino, a pastry chef and culinary instructor at Healdsburg High School was an early adopter of induction technology at a bakery he owned in New York before relocating to Sonoma County.

“There’s a romanticism about cooking with fire, but we need to learn how to move forward from there,” Corsino said. “Just because we’ve always done something doesn’t mean there’s not a more efficient, healthful way of doing things.”

No local gas ban

In December, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the California model building codes, which require the use of electric appliances in new residential construction but made an exception for gas cooktops. The move is part of the county’s five-year climate action plan to reduce emissions and become carbon neutral by 2030.

But there’s no requirement for electric appliances in new commercial structures, including restaurants.

Leaving gas cooktops alone — for now — isn’t necessarily a cynical political move.

According to Chad Asay, the director of Sonoma Clean Power’s Advanced Energy Center, gas stoves use relatively little energy — about 1% to 2% of a household’s total consumption, compared to other appliances like water heaters and furnaces. Gas stoves do, however, leak methane as part of their normal operation, and methane is a significant greenhouse gas.

The reluctance to move away from gas stoves isn’t all that surprising. While many consumers may be all-in on technology that controls lights or heating and cooling systems, when technology changes how people cook, it becomes personal given how food and the way it’s prepared is so deeply entwined in tradition, emotions, and memories.

It took almost a century for the gas stove, which was first introduced in the 1820s, to gain widespread acceptance and use. According to Sonoma food historian Kathleen Thompson Hill, gas was far more efficient and cooked more quickly than traditional wood or coal burning stoves, but some people were suspicious (not entirely unfounded) that the stoves might explode or that gas would poison their food. It also took time to install the infrastructure to run gas lines to homes.

An electric future

Now, after a century of using gas stoves, which are especially dominant in California, cooks find themselves at a crossroads, contemplating what a gas-less kitchen might look like. In Sonoma County, it’s possible to see how induction stoves work at the Sonoma Clean Power Advanced Energy Center in downtown Santa Rosa. The classes and demonstrations there make it seem manageable in a home kitchen, albeit with a learning curve.

The reality is quite different for restaurant chefs who turn out meals for dozens, maybe hundreds of people every day, with their success and their livelihoods tied, at least in part, to the reliability, consistency, and comfort of cooking on gas.

Joshua Schwartz, a Windsor-based chef who has cooked in some of America’s top-rated restaurants, now oversees the food program at a Napa winery. He also has a fly-fishing business that takes him from Alaska to the Bahamas and regularly finds himself in kitchens with stoves of varying styles and quality, including kitchens with electric coil burners.