Gas tanker truck and SUV collide, one person killed near Two Rock

California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning between a gas tanker truck and an SUV near Two Rock northwest of Petaluma.

Details were sketchy, but from initial reports to the CHP, the tanker and SUV collided around 6:20 a.m. at Pepper Road and Bodega Avenue.

The SUV caught fire and a garbage truck driver stopped to try to put out the flames. One person was killed, according to the CHP. Flames did not spread to the nearby grass.

The gas truck, a 10-wheel tanker, was carrying 3,500 gallons of gas.

Pepper Road west of Bodega Avenue was expected to be closed for some time, possibly the entire intersection.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for further details.

