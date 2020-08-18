Subscribe

Gas tanker truck and SUV collide, one person killed near Two Rock

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 18, 2020, 9:14AM
Updated 2 hours ago

California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning between a gas tanker truck and an SUV near Two Rock northwest of Petaluma.

Details were sketchy, but from initial reports to the CHP, the tanker and SUV collided around 6:20 a.m. at Pepper Road and Bodega Avenue.

The SUV caught fire and a garbage truck driver stopped to try to put out the flames. One person was killed, according to the CHP. Flames did not spread to the nearby grass.

The gas truck, a 10-wheel tanker, was carrying 3,500 gallons of gas.

Pepper Road west of Bodega Avenue was expected to be closed for some time, possibly the entire intersection.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for further details.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine