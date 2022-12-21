Gasoline for $3.99 per gallon in Santa Rosa? Yes, it’s true

For the first time in at least a year, Santa Rosa gas stations are charging $3.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

At least two gas stations advertised the relatively low price Wednesday: Safeway on Mendocino Avenue and Speedway Express on College Avenue.

Gas Buddy, which tracks fuel prices across the country, showed that Costco on Santa Rosa Avenue also offered fuel for $3.99 per gallon.

“All I can say is ‘Woohoo!’” Santa Rosa resident Shane Maravilla, 29, said as he topped off at Speedway Express Wednesday. “I’ve been waiting and waiting for prices to get below $4 for a long time. Never thought it would happen.”

Officials couldn’t specify exactly when Santa Rosa gas stations last charged $3.99 per gallon, but broad estimates show prices haven’t been this low for some time.

AAA spokesman John Treanor said Bay Area gas stations haven’t charged less than $4 per gallon since at least some time in 2021.

His agency showed Santa Rosa’s average price per gallon Wednesday was $4.50 and Gas Buddy data indicated Bay Area cities last reported similar averages around October 2020.

Santa Rosa fuel prices have been falling recently, by as much as 10 cents per day, following a distressing year that saw Sonoma County prices surpass $6 per gallon.

Economists attribute the 2022 increases in gas prices to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with disruptions at California refineries.

They also believe the possibility of a worldwide recession will lower the cost of oil and fuel, further reducing the cost of gas similar to how the COVID-19 pandemic affected demand and sent gas prices spiraling downward.

Experts anticipate that this trend will continue into January, but they are doubtful prices may reach $3 per gallon.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi