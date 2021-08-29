Gather: Healthcare Foundation hosts annual fundraiser in Healdsburg

Supporters of the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County got a chance to kick off their shoes and dance to Latin jazz at the organization’s premier annual fundraising event Saturday.

The event was extra special because the donors, grant recipients and foundation officers were marking the organization’s 20th anniversary at the “Celebrate Our Future” Gala, held at the Mill District in Healdsburg.

“We chose this theme to celebrate 20 years and looking ahead to the future, the next 20 years at least, of supporting the community,” said Mary Ott, the foundation’s individual giving officer.

Music was provided by Brazilian jazz duo Jive Samba and the Josh Jones Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Fun with a purpose was on the menu at the all-outdoors event served by Fork Catering. Guests indulged at three food stations, one with rock shrimp and grits, the second with gourmet braised trumpet mushrooms and grits and a third with a choice of Korean short rib sliders or a vegan option of organic tofu sliders.

An online auction began Monday, with items such as a trip to the Hamptons on Long Island, N.Y., to enjoy an ocean view room at Gurney’s Montauk (the only luxury hotel in the Hamptons located right on the beach), and a lesson in creating “intriguing concoctions” by mixologist Scott Beattie available to bid on.

Those attending Saturday night were able to participate in a live auction featuring “great travel opportunities,” Ott said. That includes trips to Nashville and its many country music attractions, a visit to the Four Seasons Hotel on the island of Lanai, Hawaii, or to Sonoma’s MacArthur Place Hotel and forays to wine tastings and gourmet meals at top-tier restaurants.

On the auction site, people could also contribute to “Fund-A-Need,” which is used to pay for emergency needs as they come up.

The Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County is a nonprofit organization that raises money in support of underserved and vulnerable community members, from northern Santa Rosa to the Mendocino County border.

The evening featured a half-hour program, with video about the organization’s mission and a testimonial by one of the beneficiaries of a foundation grant, Daisy Cardenas, a student at the University of San Francisco’s Santa Rosa campus.

This particular grant is given to students in the Mental Health Talent Pipeline, which supports bilingual, bicultural students studying to become mental health professionals.

Addressing the crowd were the foundation’s executive director, Kim Bender, and foundation board chairperson Scott Hafner.

“This year’s theme was collaboration, which benefits our health partners, such as Alliance Medical Center and Alexander Valley Health, as well Corazón Healdsburg and others and people in the community,” Ott said.

One of the foundation’s top goals was helping organizations connect with people needing vaccinations against COVID-19, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.