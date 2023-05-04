California Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham has decided to close ocean waters south of the Mendocino County line to recreational crabbers using traditional crab traps because of the spring migration of protected humpback whales and several recent entanglements on the Central Coast.

The state already had ordered commercial fishing crews to remove all their gear by mid-April from the waters south from the Sonoma Coast to avoid interfering with humpback whales as they begin arriving in summer feeding grounds.

That same directive will now apply to sport crabbers beginning at noon, May 15, though they can continue catching crabs using hoop nets or snares through the end of the season, June 30. Those devices do not involve heavy pots tethered to surface buoys with vertical lines that can fatally ensnare whales and endangered sea turtles.

Beginning May 15, commercial fishermen and -women north of the Sonoma County line, may only fish in water deeper than 30 fathoms, or 180 feet, to try to avoid encountering humpbacks.

Bonham’s interventions are made under a regulatory program adopted in 2020 that requires close monitoring of whale populations, foraging conditions and crabbing efforts. The idea is to prevent overlap between traditional, trap-based crabbing gear and blue and humpback whales and sea turtles, all of which are listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Entanglements also trigger action — in this case, two federally protected humpback whales were ensnared in Monterey Bay on April 17 and April 20, according to Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Marine Region.

Both involved fishing gear that was consistent with commercial crabbing gear but could not be identified with any certainty, so it remains officially “unidentified,” Bartling said.

A gray whale in Shelter Cove off the Humboldt coast was seen entangled in crab gear April 16, and a humpback seen near Moss Landing a week later was determined to be wrapped up in spot prawn lines. It was not clear from what state the gear that ensnared the gray whale originated, and bad weather prevented crews from responding to any of the animals before they disappeared, Bartling said.

Only the first two, involving a federally listed species ensnared in gear potentially linked to California commercial crabbing, will count against a rolling point total the fleet must stay below to avoid closure of the fishery, Bartling said.

But Oceana, a nonprofit conservation group that is pushing hard for crabbers to adopt ropeless, “pop-up” gear, said the state is risking more entanglements by allowing crabbing to continue north of Sonoma County.

The depth restriction in northern waters is insufficient, given the whale presence there and the widespread availability of anchovies, a favorite food source, representatives said.

“Oceana had recommended a full closure of the northern coast fishery, based on both whale entanglement triggers being hit, as well as the whale concentrations being pretty high in that area, based on recent surveys,” said Geoff Shester, Oceana's California campaign director and a member of the multi-stakeholder working group that meets regularly to recommend crab fishery actions.

"We don’t think the depth restriction goes far enough to reduce risk, and we’re worried this action risks both whales and future fishing opportunities if there is another entanglement,“ he said.

Bartling said there remained “very few humpback whales in the north,” however, and noted the department’s mission to balance wildlife protection against fishing opportunity.

“At least at this stage we think they can still continue to fish, providing a little more fishing opportunity,” he said.

