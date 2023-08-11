Gators on stage: Day 8 at the Sonoma County Fair

Sonoma County Fair’s Jurassic theme takes on a more visceral meaning when you step inside the Creature Feature Extreme! showcase in the Garden building, where the star attraction has some relation, if distant, to the long-ago reign of dinosaurs.

Ali the American Alligator, 35, hails from the species of large crocodilian reptiles that are native to the southeastern United States. Ali travels the nation with handlers of Brad's World Reptiles, based in Corvallis, Oregon, and billed as one of the largest reptile and amphibian breeding and rescue facilities on the West Coast.

The reptile display is one of a number of daily acts and attractions that can be enjoyed for no charge beyond general fair admission. Another happens Friday: the Elvis Impersonation Contest, with a top prize of $1,500.

Friday is Senior Day at the fair, where those 60 and over get in for $1. Elvis impersonators get in for $5 until 5 p.m.

Horse racing returns Friday and runs through the weekend. The fair ends Sunday. For a full schedule, go to sonomacountyfair.com.