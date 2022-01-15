Gaye LeBaron: A call to examine wardrobes — and consciences. To be more cautious

With the promise that this is a topic for just today and not the start of a new trend, I write — at the outset of this muddled new year — about growing older and the political pitfalls involved.

It is also a confession of sorts. Please understand I am not an “activist.” I may have taken a turn at politics in elections past — volunteering on some state and local campaigns, giving people a ride to the polls — but I grew up with parents who registered in different parties. There was no dinner table acrimony. When elections came around, they simply agreed to disagree. There were no political arguments, certainly not the kind that can morph into hopeless anger and end friendships.

If you follow, you’ll understand why what happened at Oliver’s Market just before Christmas came as such a surprise. That’s where I was grocery shopping when present-day politics jumped up and bit me. It was cold and I was wearing jeans and a sweatshirt chosen because it was the warmest in my drawer.

I was still in the parking lot when someone passed me from behind, saying something like “Great shirt! That’s perfect.” I was surprised. It was a 20-year-old relic from the early days of OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning program at Sonoma State. I knew it said something on the back, nothing important. It’s just a dark blue sweatshirt I chose for its density and its high collar to keep my neck warm. As I recall, someone else said they liked my shirt while I was wrestling with my shopping cart.

I got a couple more compliments in the aisles. Just “Love the shirt.” No discussion. Now I was genuinely puzzled. I knew what the words were on the back, and all this attention made no sense whatsoever to me.

Then, as I stopped at the fish counter to ponder the price of crab, there came a truly enthusiastic admirer of my 20-year-old shirt. “I love it!” she said. And she stopped and turned to add an exclamation point to her next declaration. “ALL lives matter!” she said emphatically, and went on her way.

The two words on the back of that shirt are “GRAY MATTERS.”

...

YOU SEE, when those shirts were worn by “students” of Sonoma State’s then-new program, the words written large constituted a pun — a clever one, I might add. It added an “s” to a familiar term for an important part of our central nervous system often used as a shorthand description of the human brain — gray matter.

With the added s, the message became a testament to the capability of gray-haired students with aging brains to continue learning — lifelong, as the program promised. It was a bold statement about keeping that brain “storming,” even when the golden locks fade to gray.

Two decades on, SSU’s OLLI program is still going strong, working through and around the pandemic. And, just for the record, the OLLI student newsletter is still titled “Gray Matters.”

But times have changed, and so has the message. Today, intentional or not, the “ALL lives matter” comment made it clear that people may now be reading my old sweatshirt as a repudiation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Once I realized that this might be the message, I couldn’t get home and take it off quickly enough.

It’s not that all lives are not precious. Of course they are. Everyone “matters” — any skin tone; gray, blonde, salt-and-pepper hair; blue, brown or hazel-eyed. But the seriousness, the immediacy of Black Lives Matter makes “ALL lives matter!” into something more like “Let’s not make race into a political issue.” And that’s not an option. Hasn’t ever been, actually.

That is so not my stand on the BLM issue and I won’t wear the sweatshirt in public again. Nor will I pass it on for anyone else to wear — a clear indication of how deadly serious political issues have become in these times.

...

WHAT I did when I put on that sweatshirt and went out the door was commit, unwittingly (maybe “stupidly” is the operative word), a “microaggression.”

The on-going blizzard of changes to language is a subject that crosses my mind more and more often in recent years. My current conundrum — microaggression — is a good example.

This is not a term that grandparents with a practiced disregard for social media use every day. The first time the word stopped my reading of the morning paper was in October when I saw that a high-level Sonoma County employee had left her job, because, as a Black woman, she had been subjected to repeated “microaggressions.”

Now, I obviously had a pretty clear idea what she meant. But I looked it up, just in case.

Defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “a statement, action or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalized group such as a racial or ethnic minority,” the word is relatively new to our language. It was coined in the 1970s by Dr. Chester M. Pierce, a distinguished professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

There are also less-professorial definitions ascribed, such as: “Everyday slights, snubs or insults which can be unintentional, negative, derogatory and too often hostile.”

Too often? Ya’ think?

...

SHOULD I have been more careful about that sweatshirt? Should I have realized “gray matters” could be read in such a toxic way? Absolutely. (On a far less serious note, some of my “styling” friends might even suggest that I should dress a little better than a sweatshirt to go shopping, even if it is really, really cold.)

It was definitely a call to examine wardrobes — and consciences. To be more cautious.

And it does make one stop and think; to use that old gray matter to learn the new rules of the road. What we have come to? And where we are going?

Whatever the answers, we might echo the good Sgt. Phil Esterhaus from network TV’s old cop show, “Hill Street Blues.”

He was the guy who begged everyone — at the beginning of every shift — “Let’s be very careful out there.”